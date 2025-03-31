Netwrix Recognized by KuppingerCole as an Overall Leader in Data Security Platforms

Netwrix is recognized as a Product Leader, Market Leader, and Overall Leader with strong positives in security, deployment and interoperability

FRISCO, Texas, March 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Netwrix, a cybersecurity provider focused on data and identity threats, was named an Overall Leader in KuppingerCole's 2025 Data Security Platforms Leadership Compass. The report defines a Data Security Platform (DSP) as "an integrated suite of tools designed to safeguard sensitive information across an organization's entire data landscape," a critical capability in an era where sensitive data can be anywhere and subject to undiscovered vulnerabilities.

In its annual DSP Leadership Compass, KuppingerCole analyzes solutions that ensure data security by protecting digital information from unauthorized access, corruption, or theft. This year's report notes that customers "just want their data to be safe everywhere, at all times, and for any kind of data, even in use." It underscores the growing demand for integrated, scalable data security platforms that minimize risks without disrupting workflows.

"Netwrix has substantially improved their ratings since our previous review. They continue to refine their offering to address the entire market from SMBs all the way to large enterprises," says Alexei Balaganski, Lead Analyst & Chief Technology Officer at KuppingerCole. "Netwrix presents a compelling solution for organizations seeking to strengthen their security posture through automated governance, compliance monitoring, and risk management."

Netwrix's solutions streamline data collection, analysis, and security management for complex IT infrastructures. It empowers organizations to reduce risk by providing comprehensive visibility into both the data and identity attack surfaces, automating sensitive data discovery, and enforcing least-privilege access. The report highlights the Netwrix products' flexible deployment models, supporting on-premises installations and cloud-based deployments (AWS and Azure), complemented by the SaaS-based security auditing solution Netwrix 1Secure.

KuppingerCole's DSP Leadership Compass calls out many of the product's key benefits, including its highly accurate data discovery and classification, visibility and analytics across heterogeneous environments, flexible deployment options and impressive integrated security ecosystem.

About Netwrix

Netwrix champions cybersecurity to ensure a brighter digital future for any organization. Netwrix's innovative solutions safeguard data, identities, and infrastructure reducing both the risk and impact of a breach for more than 13,500 organizations across 100+ countries. Netwrix empowers security professionals to face digital threats with confidence by enabling them to identify and protect sensitive data as well as to detect, respond to, and recover from attacks.

For more information, visit www.netwrix.com.

About KuppingerCole Analysts AG

KuppingerCole, founded in 2004, is a global, independent analyst organization headquartered in Europe. They specialize in providing vendor-neutral advice, expertise, thought leadership, and practical relevance in Cybersecurity, Digital Identity & IAM (Identity and Access Management), Cloud Risk and Security, and Artificial Intelligence, as well as for all technologies fostering Digital Transformation.

For more information, visit www.kuppingercole.com.

