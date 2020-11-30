Network Slicing Market worth $1,284 million by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Network Slicing Market by Component (Solution and Services (Professional and Managed)), End User (Telecom Operators and Enterprises), Application (Manufacturing, Government, Automotive, Media and Entertainment), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Network Slicing Market size is projected to grow from USD 161 million in 2020 to USD 1,284 million by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 51.5% during the forecast period. The Network Slicing Market is gaining traction due to the evolution of cellular network technology, which has offered higher data speeds and lower latency. The rapid rise in the volume of data being carried by cellular networks has been driven largely by consumer demand for video and the shift of business toward the use of cloud services.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Network Slicing Market"

208 – Tables

52 – Figures

256 – Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=120515704

Services segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Services play a vital role in the deployment and integration of next-generation networking solutions in an enterprise's business environment. Services are considered an important component of the network slicing market, as they majorly focus on improving the business processes and optimizing the enterprise's network. Services are considered as the backbone of network slicing, as they are instrumental in fulfilling the clients' requirements, such as network testing, planning and optimization, support and maintenance, and consulting

Automotive segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The automotive industry also makes use of the 5G technology to boost the productivity, enhance the efficiency, increase drive the brand loyalty, and offer autonomous and cooperative vehicles with significantly improved security standards and multimodal transportation solutions. The introduction of next-generation technologies, such as 5G gave birth to numerous applications, such as AR, virtual realityVR, and tactile internet.

Get Special Pricing on Bundle Reports: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/RequestBundleReport.asp?id=120515704

North America region to record the highest market share in the Network Slicing Market in 2020

North America is one of the most technologically advanced regions in the world. Consumers based in this region have readily adopted 4G-enabled smartphones that make the region as one of the established and most advanced mobile regions in the world. According to the Ericsson Mobility Report published in 2017, North America records the largest use of smartphones, and traffic per smartphone is expected to increase from 7.1GB per month by the end of 2017 to 48GB by the end of 2023. The increasing number of internet subscribers, expanding mobile data traffic, and growing government emphasis on enhancing telecommunications infrastructure to meet the users' demand for seamless connectivity would drive the market to a great extent in the region. Further, the region is expected to be the early adopter of 5G services in areas such as AR/VR, autonomous driving, and AI owing to the high customer digital engagement.

Key and innovative vendors in the Network Slicing Market include Nokia (Finland), Ericsson (Sweden), Huawei (China), ZTE (China), Samsung (South Korea), Blue Planet (US), Parallel Wireless (US), Affirmed Networks (US), Mavenir (US), Argela (Turkey), Cisco (US), HPE (US), Tambora Systems (Singapore), AMDOCS (US) and Aria Networks (UK).

Get 10% Customization on this Research Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=120515704

Browse Adjacent Markets: Mobility and Telecom Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Network Automation Market by Network Automation Tool, Intent-Based Networking, Network Type (Physical, Virtual, and Hybrid), Service, Deployment Mode (Cloud and On-Premises), End User, Enterprise Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/network-automation-market-156261086.html

Network Function Virtualization (NFV) Market by Component (Solutions, Orchestration and Automation, and Professional Services), Virtualized Network Function, Application (Virtual Appliance and Core Network), End User, and Region - Global Forecast to 2024

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/network-function-virtualization-market-93929190.html

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/network-slicing-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/network-slicing.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg





SOURCE MarketsandMarkets