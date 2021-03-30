Network Packet Broker Market Size To Reach USD 1007 Million By 2026 at a CAGR of 6.8% - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Network Packet Broker Market is Segmented by Type - Inline Network Packet Broker, Non-inline Network Packet Broker, by Application -Performance Monitoring, Security Delivery. This report covers Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast from 2021 to 2026. This report is published on Valuates Reports in the Networking Category.

The Global Network Packet Broker Market size is projected to reach USD 1007 Million by 2026, from USD 679.8 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 6.8% during 2021-2026.

A Network Packet Broker (NPB) is an active device that routes selective raw data packets from network interfaces to specific network service and monitoring devices, as well as provides performance management and security applications.

Keysight, NetScout, Cisco, Keysight, APCON are the key players in the global Network Packet Brokers market. These Top 5 manufacturers took up more than 60% of the global market in 2019.

Major factor driving the growth of network packet broker market size:

High demand for services uptime, low latency and high throughput and constant need to monitor these performance metrics in data centers.

Surge in internet multimedia content and web applications with Increased Security concern.

Increased adoption of cloud services is propelling this market.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE NETWORK PACKET BROKER MARKET SIZE:

Large enterprises in a variety of industries are increasingly embracing digitization to improve their business processes. To manage massive amounts of data that large enterprises are generating, enterprise applications need high-performance networking, constant uptime, high throughput, and high reliability. NPBs are being used in enterprises to check if the network meets these requirements, which is expected to increase network packet broker market size.

Furthermore, the rapid increase in network traffic due to the growth of internet networks, social media, IoT, and web applications has resulted in the possibility of service loss and network outages. Network packet brokers help with scalability, reducing oversubscription of monitoring resources, and offering centralized monitoring. These features of NPB are expected to increase the growth of network packet broker market size.

NPB also helps the network to streamline security analytics and advanced threat inspection and prevention.

The increasing trend of utilizing bare metal switches & the rising bandwidth requirements in data centers is expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the network packet broker market players.

NETWORK PACKET BROKER MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Based on type, the inline network packet broker segment held the largest NPB market share in 2019 of about 55.61%.

Based on application, the Performance Monitoring segment held the largest market share of 66.45%, followed by the Security Delivery segment, which accounts for 33.55%.

Based on region, North America is expected to be one of the largest NPB market share contributors. This is due to the rising adoption of IT and cloud services along with growth in the new data center technologies. On the other hand, Asia Pacific is also expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for the market players.

By Type,

Inline Network Packet Broker

Non-inline Network Packet Broker

By Application,

Performance Monitoring

Security Delivery

Key Region

North America

United States



Canada

Europe

Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Russia



Nordic



Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China



Japan



South Korea



Southeast Asia



India



Australia



Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Mexico



Brazil

Middle East & Africa

& Turkey



Saudi Arabia



UAE



Rest of Middle East & Africa

The Network Packet Broker key players in this market include:

Keysight

Gigamon

NetScout

Cisco

Extreme Networks

Arista Networks

APCON

Datacom Systems

Pluribus Networks

Big Switch Networks

Niagara Networks

CPacket Networks

Garland Technology

Profitap

Cubro Network Visibility

Network Critical

Microtel Innovation

CGS Tower Networks

