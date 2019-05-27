Network Automation Market Worth $16.9 Billion by 2022 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, May 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to market research report on "Network Automation Market by SD-WAN, Network Automation Tool, Intent-Based Networking, Network Infrastructure (Physical, Virtual, and Hybrid Network Configuration, and Automation), Service, Deployment, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Network Automation Market size is expected to grow from USD 2.3 billion in 2017 to USD 16.9 billion by 2022, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 48.7% during the forecast period.

Major drivers of the Network Automation Market include the critical need for network bandwidth management and network visibility, and growing adoption of smart connected devices across industry verticals. Moreover, increasing adoption of virtual and software-defined network infrastructure and network downtime caused through human errors are also some of the factors that are expected to drive the market.

The virtual network configuration and automation segment is expected to be the fastest growing network infrastructure in the Network Automation Market during the forecast period

The virtual network configuration and automation segment is based on the requirement and need to enable installation and provision of virtual machines, virtual devices and workloads. The automation of virtual devices and machines ensures that there are no bottlenecks by providing centralized visibility and control into the utilization and capacity of virtual devices in the virtual network infrastructure. Virtual network configuration and automation is essential for enterprises to improve their network agility and enhance its availability.

The on-premises deployment type is expected to hold the largest market share in the Network Automation Market during the forecast period

The on-premises deployment type refers to the on-premises installation of software and solutions. These solutions are delivered on a one-time license fee and an annual service agreement, which includes free upgrading and installation of new functionalities. The deployment of on-premises network automation solutions requires huge infrastructure and individual data centers. Organizations that are able to afford such expensive automation solution usually deploy the on-premises solutions. The on-premises deployment type also offers offline data analytics, configuration, and provides better control over systems and data. The deployment of on-premises solutions requires dedicated IT staff for the maintenance and support of such high-end IT infrastructure.

Europe is expected to hold the second largest market share in the Network Automation Market during the forecast period.

Europe is one of the key contributors to the Network Automation Market, due to its early acceptance of innovations and upcoming technologies. The growing need for optimized network and compliance management owing to the increase in internet subscribers and data centers has made the European market more lucrative for network automation solution providers. Moreover, growing economies in the region, such as the UK and Germany, offer high growth opportunities in the Network Automation Market. Many enterprises in this region are focusing on deploying highly efficient wireless communication solutions to enhance the network capacity and increase the level of productivity of employees, as they utilize digital data and innovative software. The European market is growing as the enterprises or service providers aim to provide better services for the delivery of carriers to its end-users in this challenging traditional telecom industry. The demand for such systems is on the rise and has become one of the driving factors for deploying new technologies. There are many Communication Service Providers (CSPs) who are working toward improving the efficiency of the existing spectrum.

Major vendors in the Network Automation Market include Cisco (US), Juniper Networks (US), IBM (US), Micro Focus (UK), NetBrain Technologies (US), SolarWinds (US), Riverbed Technology (US), BMC Software (US), Apstra (US), BlueCat (Canada), Entuity (UK), and Veriflow (US).

