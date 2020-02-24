Network Attached Storage Solutions Market is Set to Rise at 4% CAGR During 2019 to 2027, Need to Secure Large Amount of Data Powers the Growth - TMR

Data has become the new oil for various businesses today. This has made the security of databases and other data storage units a top priority. Due to this awareness for data security, the global network attached storage solutions market shall witness a substantial growth

Growing threats of data infringement further accelerates the network attached storage solutions market growth

ALBANY, New York, Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With the developments of technologies like IoT and AI, data has created an astonishing value in business sector these days. Looking at the importance of the data, businesses are investing a major amount in solutions that shall keep it safe and secure from the attackers. These investments are one many factors that are propelling the growth of global network attached storage solutions market during the forecast period of 2019 to 2027. Moreover, the demand to improve the integrity of the data is also a crucial aspect that boosts the growth of the market, says a recent report by Transparency Market Research.

"Progression of Industry 4.0 has stimulated businesses to implement automation into their processes. With the help of automation, organizations can optimize their processes and add significant value to their business. However, with pacing demand for automation, the importance of data has also skyrocketed. Moreover, there is a massive threat on organizations of data loss and data stealing. These threats require specific solutions to keep the data of a business safe. Based on these demands the global network attached storage solutions market is projected to witness 4% CAGR during 2019 to 2027 and is also expected to reach to the value of US$ 10 Bn by the end of 2027." –Transparency Market Research

Key Findings in Global Network Attached Storage Solutions Market Report

For a better understanding about the dynamics of the global network attached storage solutions market, the report classifies the market into various categories. These categories are further divides the market into various segments that further provides a better picture of the global network attached storage solutions market to the readers. With these insights the businesses can derive effective strategies that might help them have a successful future in the global network attached storage solutions market during the tenure of 2019 to 2027. Some of the segments of global network attached storage solutions market mentioned in the reports are:

Network storage devices used in IT and telecom sectors are expected to account for US$ 2 Bn in the global network attached storage solutions market says the report. This revenue generation by the market is the result of growing demand for safe and secure storage for the data in various organizations.

used in IT and telecom sectors are expected to account for in the global network attached storage solutions market says the report. This revenue generation by the market is the result of growing demand for safe and secure storage for the data in various organizations. In terms of end-users, the media and entertainment accounted for US$ 970 Mn in 2018. The segment is expected to continue the steady growth and shall remain the third highest grossing segment of the global network attached storage solutions market during the tenure of 2019 to 2027.

accounted for in 2018. The segment is expected to continue the steady growth and shall remain the third highest grossing segment of the global network attached storage solutions market during the tenure of 2019 to 2027. Hybrid cloud storage shall be the most widely used technology in the global network attached storage solutions market. This is popularity of the technology is attributable to growing crunch of space and demand for more data in various businesses.

Explore the actionable insights from the report on global network attached storage solutions market available under the title: Network Attached Storage (NAS) Solutions Market (Component: Hardware, Services [Consulting, System Integration, Support & Maintenance]; Enterprise Size: Small and Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises; (Industry: BFSI, Retail & e-Commerce, Government & Education, Military & Defense, Healthcare, IT & Telecom, Media and Entertainment, Energy & Utilities, Manufacturing, Others [Logistics & Transportation]) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019 – 2027 at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/network-attached-storage-nas-solutions-market.html

Major Drivers of Global Network Attached Storage Solutions Market

The insights on the drivers of the global network attached storage solutions market provides a clearer picture of the market to the readers. These insights help the businesses to understand the momentum and progression of global network attached storage solutions market during the estimated time frame. With the help of these insights from the report on global network attached storage solutions market by Transparency Market Research, the players can make better decisions and have a sustainable future. Key drivers profiled in the market are:

Demand for cost effective and secure storage for the data is the major driver that propels the growth of the market. The demand for such solution is the result of growing threats of data phishing and data breaches that are currently prevailing in IT sector these days.

for the data is the major driver that propels the growth of the market. The demand for such solution is the result of growing threats of data phishing and data breaches that are currently prevailing in IT sector these days. Influx of high volume of data has made it nearly impossible for the businesses to collect and store the data in-house. This challenge has created an enormous requirement for network attached storage solutions that can effectively store data and deploy it in real-time.

has made it nearly impossible for the businesses to collect and store the data in-house. This challenge has created an enormous requirement for network attached storage solutions that can effectively store data and deploy it in real-time. Easy integration of the network attached storage solutions with the existing infrastructure of the business is also a crucial benefit that boosts the growth of global network attached storage solutions market during the tenure of 2019 to 2027.

Download PDF Brochure - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=74024

Major Impediments in the Global Network Attached Storage Solutions Market

The report by Transparency Market Research not just highlights the positive aspect of the global network attached storage solutions market but also enlightens the readers with the challenges and the roadblocks that might impede the growth of global network attached storage solutions market during the tenure of 2019 and 2027. With the help of these insights the players can prepare for bullish growth of the market and still have a successful future in the global network attached storage solutions market.

The major challenge that might impede the growth of the global network attached storage solutions market is the growing depletion of bandwidths. With growing data traffic, the existing bandwidths might not be sufficient for the storage solutions to transfer the data in real time. This roadblock might bring a considerable slowdown to the growth of global network attached storage solutions market during the tenure of 2019 to 2027.

Lack of scalable network storage solutions shall further impact the growth of global network attached storage solutions market during the estimated time frame.

Though faced by various challenges, the technological developments such as development of scalable and flexible network storage solutions might help the market to maintain its growth potential in the coming year of the forecast period.

Request For Custom Research - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=74024

Global Network Attached Storage Solutions Market: Regional Analysis

As per the report, the global network attached storage solutions market is expected to be dominated by North America during the projected tenure. This dominance of the market is the result of the growing digitization of businesses in countries like U.S. and Canada. Moreover, the demand for effective and secure data storage in the business sector shall also propels the prominence of North America in global network attached storage solutions market during the tenure of 2019 to 2027.

Analyze network attached storage solutions market growth in 30+ countries including US, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Russia, Poland, Benelux, Nordic, China, Japan, India, and South Korea. Request a sample of the study.

Competitive Landscape

The global network attached storage solutions market is projected to possess a highly competitive and fragmented landscape during the tenure of 2019 to 2027. This nature of the market is the result of presence of various prominent players that dominate the dynamics of the global network attached storage solutions market. However, due to this presence, the new players might find it difficult to enter the global network attached storage solutions market and establish themselves.

To overcome this scenario, the new players are engaging into strategies such as mergers and partnerships. These strategies help the players to accommodate resources that shall help them avail a sustainable future in the global network attached storage solutions market during the tenure of 2019 to 2027.

The global network attached storage solutions market is segmented on the basis of:

Network Attached Storage Solutions Market by Component

Hardware

Services

Consulting



System Integration



Support & Maintenance

Network Attached Storage Solutions Market by Enterprise Size

Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

Network Attached Storage Solutions Market by Industry

BFSI

Retail and e-Commerce

IT and Telecommunications

Media and Entertainment

Energy and Utility

Government Offices and Education

Aerospace and Defense

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Others

Network Attached Storage Solutions Market by Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

(APAC) Middle East & Africa (MEA)



Explore Transparency Market Research's award-winning coverage of the Global IT & Telecom Industry:

WebRTC Market – Global WebRTC market is expected to reach US$ 54,944.9 Mn by 2026. The market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 17.9% during the period from 2018 to 2026.

Cellular Interception Market – Cellular interception market is anticipated to rise at a healthy 5.8% CAGR during the forecast period that is from 2016 to 2027. Rising at this pace, the global cellular interception market is projected to surpass a revenue of US$978.3 mn by the end of 2027.

OTA Transmission Platform Market - Global OTA transmission platform market is projected to reach US$ 132.7 Mn by 2027. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 3.0% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027.

Intelligent Assistant Embedded Consumer Devices Market - The global intelligent assistant-embedded consumer device market is expected to reach a value of 1,266.9 Million Units by 2026 on account of high adoption of intelligent assistant-embedded consumer devices across the world.

Gain access to Market Ngage , an AI-powered, real-time business intelligence that goes beyond the archaic research solutions to solve the complex strategy challenges that organizations face today. With over 15,000+ global and country-wise reports across 50,000+ application areas, Market Ngage is your tool for research on-the-go. From tracking new investment avenues to keeping a track of your competitor's moves, Market Ngage provides you with all the essential information to up your strategic game. Power your business with Market Ngage's actionable insights and remove the guesswork in making colossal decisions.

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.



Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact:

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY - 12207

United States

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

SOURCE Transparency Market Research