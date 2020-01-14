Netsweeper Launches New Digital Safety Solution to Assist with the Prevention of Student Suicide

Netsweeper launches nMonitor to enable schools to proactively monitor activity online to

identify struggling students including those at risk of suicide

THE HAGUE, Netherlands, Jan. 14, 2020 /CNW/ - Netsweeper, the web filtering platform of choice for schools, announced that it will be launching nMonitor, a new tool to help schools identify at-risk students in real-time, at this year's Future of Education and Technology Conference (FETC) and the British Education Technology Tradeshow (BETT).

The new nMonitor product sends real-time alerts when a student engages with content that signals early detection of sexual grooming, suicide attempts, self-harm, radicalization, and other potentially harmful online activity, helping schools be proactive about student safety online. Netsweeper scans both online and offline content, such as chat messages, emails, and documents, content that was previously unavailable to schools for monitoring. nMonitor's advanced categorization and analysis engine also helps to reduce the number of false positive alerts, minimizing administration requirements.

"There's a lot of challenges on the internet — social media, cyber bullying, extreme content and much more. This type of content is affecting the mental health of our children," says Perry Roach, CEO. "Children are online asking about suicide and self-harm. Or they're reaching out for help when they are being bullied or suffering from depression. The Netsweeper solution provides tools to alert school leaders about these actions and hopefully get help to these children before something serious happens."

To learn more about how Netsweeper nMonitor helps schools proactively identify at-risk students, visit the Netsweeper website. Netsweeper will be launching the new product at booth 4831 at FETC, January 14-17, 2020, and at stand NH30 during the BETT show, January 22-25, 2020.

About Netsweeper

Since 1999, Netsweeper has been a leading provider of application and internet content classification and filtering ecosystem solutions for educational institutions, government organizations, businesses, service providers, carriers, and OEM partners around the world.

The Netsweeper Education Ecosystem platform ensures students are always protected from inappropriate or malicious content. Our platform has been developed to meet CIPA, OFSTED, and many other compliance requirements, including the Prevent duty guidance. Our BYOD capabilities provides your IT manager with the tools to comply both on and off the school network.

Media Contact: Perry Roach, CEO of Netsweeper, 519 760 0898, perry.roach@netsweeper.com

