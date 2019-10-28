NetSuite helps UK and Ireland organisations unlock new growth opportunities

"Running a business can be overwhelming, particularly when there is so much economic and political uncertainty about what the future holds," said Nicky Tozer, VP EMEA, Oracle NetSuite. "At times like this, it's even more critical to have full visibility and control across all key business operations. The latest updates to the NetSuite platform build on our deep industry expertise and demonstrate our commitment to providing UK and Irish organisations with a blueprint for growth that will help them take their business to the next level."

SuiteSuccess is a pre-configured industry cloud solution that helps organisations achieve the benefits of the cloud in as little as 45 days. With the new SuiteSuccess solutions, organisations in the UK and Ireland can take advantage of industry-leading practices, which combine deep domain knowledge with pre-built workflows, KPIs and dashboards, to help achieve the visibility, control and agility needed to grow their business and unlock their potential. The new SuiteSuccess solutions for the UK and Ireland include:

SuiteSuccess for Wholesale Distribution : Includes ERP, financials and advanced inventory capabilities that help enable small to mid-size UK wholesale distribution organisations to have full control and visibility across complex supply chains and help increase efficiencies by automating key business processes.

: Includes ERP, financials and advanced inventory capabilities that help enable small to mid-size UK wholesale distribution organisations to have full control and visibility across complex supply chains and help increase efficiencies by automating key business processes. SuiteSuccess for Manufacturing : Delivers an agile path to cloud for small to mid-size manufacturers, providing a single view of customers, orders, items and inventory. It provides a real-time platform to monitor all operating channels, with new features specific to work orders and assemblies, enabling manufacturers to tackle challenges that arise from inefficiencies in their supply chain.

: Delivers an agile path to cloud for small to mid-size manufacturers, providing a single view of customers, orders, items and inventory. It provides a real-time platform to monitor all operating channels, with new features specific to work orders and assemblies, enabling manufacturers to tackle challenges that arise from inefficiencies in their supply chain. SuiteSuccess for Social Impact: Helps UK and Irish nonprofits increase their impact and measure the outcome of their initiatives by streamlining business processes and helps them focus time and resources on their core mission.

SuiteSuccess customers in the UK and Ireland also have immediate access to NetSuite global capabilities to process multi-currency transactions and help them take advantage of international growth opportunities. To learn more about SuiteSuccess, please visit www.netsuite.com/suitesuccess.

UK Organisations Grow Rapidly with NetSuite

More than 1,000 organisations headquartered in the UK and Ireland already use NetSuite to gain the data and insights needed to make the right strategic decisions and unlock their potential.

UK organisations benefitting from NetSuite include Scottish plant-based alternatives food company DARING Foods, which is using NetSuite to help manage growing domestic and international demand for its tasty, healthy and affordable plant-based foods.

"We're on a mission to bring purposeful eating to consumers around the world, but we have to be able to run our business effectively to do that," said Ross Mackay, CEO and co-founder, DARING Foods. "Choosing NetSuite has made it easy for us to manage multiple systems concurrently and allows our team to work from anywhere, which is crucial for our culture, and the international nature of our business. NetSuite has not only helped us save huge amounts of time and energy but has also helped our team focus on our mission."

