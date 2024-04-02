NetSPI Achieves Prestigious CBEST Accreditation, Solidifying Its Position as a Trusted Leader in Financial Services Security Testing

The accreditation solidifies NetSPI's position as a trusted proactive security partner for the UK's financial ecosystem helping them navigate the complexity of security testing regulations

LONDON, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NetSPI, the proactive security solution, has announced its achievement of CBEST accreditation, marking a significant milestone in its commitment to delivering high-value penetration testing and red teaming services. CBEST, set by the Bank of England, represents one of the most rigorous security standards in the financial services industry. NetSPI's accreditation places it among the top echelons of security testing organisations across the globe.

To obtain CBEST accreditation, organisations must undergo a series of intensive evaluations, including proven capability in delivering red teaming exercises that simulate real-world cyber attacks for the world's leading financial institutions. NetSPI's success in this accreditation underscores its dedication to maintaining the highest standards of security testing and validation.

"Securing CBEST accreditation is a testament to NetSPI's unwavering commitment to excellence in cybersecurity," says Nick Walker, Regional Leader of EMEA at NetSPI. "CBEST accreditation is not just a badge of honour; our team has demonstrated exceptional skill, expertise, and professionalism throughout this rigorous process, reinforcing our position as a trusted partner for organisations seeking to safeguard their critical assets proactively,"

"From conducting mainframe testing, which is rare yet vital for financial organisations, to addressing supply chain vulnerabilities, NetSPI's comprehensive approach to cybersecurity ensures that financial institutions - and their customers, partners, suppliers and the whole ecosystem - are equipped to navigate the evolving threat landscape with resilience and confidence," says Giles Inkson, Director of Services EMEA at NetSPI.

NetSPI's accreditation further strengthens its position as a preferred security partner for the world's most trusted brands, including top international banks, leading cloud providers, healthcare companies, and Fortune 500 organisations. With a unique blend of dedicated security experts, intelligent processes, and advanced technology, NetSPI empowers businesses to proactively discover, prioritise, and remediate security vulnerabilities, ensuring they can operate with confidence in an increasingly complex threat landscape.

The accreditation puts NetSPI in good stead, as many other countries and industries have adopted similar approaches based on CBEST's principles, such as the CSP (SWIFT's Customer Security Programme). Additionally, NetSPI is already TIBER framework (Threat Intelligence-Based Ethical Red Teaming) and DORA framework (Detection of Operational Risks and Assets) ready, demonstrating NetSPI's alignment with global cybersecurity standards and best practices.

Genuine cyber resilience requires a comprehensive and ongoing commitment from organisations and is being reinforced by regulators to promote operational resilience of the financial market infrastructure. Firms that have taken part in the latest CBEST cycle will have the necessary robust remediation plans in place to address cyber resilience issues.

About NetSPI

NetSPI is the proactive security solution used to discover, prioritise, and remediate security vulnerabilities of the highest importance, so businesses can protect what matters most.

Leveraging a unique combination of dedicated security experts, intelligent process, and advanced technology, NetSPI helps security teams take a proactive approach to cybersecurity with more clarity, speed, and scale than ever before.

NetSPI goes beyond the noise to deliver high impact results and recommendations based on business needs, so customers can protect their priorities, perform better, and innovate with confidence. In other words, NetSPI goes beyond for its customers, so they can go beyond for theirs.

NetSPI secures the most trusted brands on Earth, including nine of the top 10 U.S. banks, four of the top five leading cloud providers, four of the five largest healthcare companies, three FAANG companies, seven of the top 10 U.S. retailers & e-commerce companies, and many of the Fortune 500.

NetSPI is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN, with offices across the U.S., Canada, the UK, and India. Follow NetSPI on LinkedIn and X.

