Netskope Launches NewEdge Data Center in Tel Aviv to Meet Unprecedented Demand

Enhances the carrier-grade NewEdge security private cloud network to deliver even higher performance web, cloud and SaaS security across the region

SANTA CLARA, California, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Netskope, the leading security cloud , today announced the expansion of the Netskope NewEdge network with a new data center in Tel Aviv. Serving millions of enterprise users around the world, Netskope NewEdge is a carrier-grade private cloud network that is reserved exclusively for Netskope customers. The expansion of the Tel Aviv data center enhances the NewEdge infrastructure, making an increased investment in the region. This means offering improved performance for Netskope services, single-digit millisecond latency, and improved uptake for Israeli-headquartered companies and multinational customers in Tel Aviv.

As organizations continue to balance the remote or hybrid-office workforce, they are relying on cloud-based solutions to seamlessly bridge the gap from office to home for their employees. With 20% of users moving sensitive data among multiple cloud apps and services, businesses must continue to prioritize security during this era of rapid digital transformation.

The decades-long efforts to digitally transform enterprises have pushed the capabilities of the public internet to its maximum. Inherently unpredictable and unsecure, the public internet is strained by users who demand great web, cloud, and private application performance and enterprises that demand more security. Compounding this challenge, legacy security tools often introduce delays to accessing these critical services. As a result, industry analysts have scrutinized the reliance on the public internet for security of these services, giving rise to new architectural frameworks like Gartner's "secure access service edge" (SASE) that enterprise security leaders are moving to adopt.

Netskope NewEdge is built by industry veterans representing the largest and most performant networks ever built. Like no other network, NewEdge delivers inline security services through a carrier-grade, next-generation global infrastructure based on advanced application and network optimization technologies and processes. As a private cloud network, NewEdge optimizes connectivity with its resilient global architecture, which is directly peered with major providers, mitigating the challenge of the public internet. This enhances the overall user experience, resulting in a better web, cloud, and private application performance for most Netskope customers.

The Netskope Security Cloud , delivered on NewEdge, provides unrivaled visibility and real-time data and threat protection for cloud services, websites, and private apps accessed from anywhere, on any device. No other company in the market has addressed shifting demands by combining next-generation SWG capabilities, the world's leading CASB , Cloud Security Posture Management, zero trust network access, and advanced machine learning to detect unauthorized data exfiltration and advanced threat protection. Only Netskope understands the cloud and takes a data-centric approach that empowers security teams with the right balance of protection and speed they need to secure their digital transformation journey.

"Since the Tel Aviv data center went live, average latency from in-region users to NewEdge has been reduced to less than 5ms. This translates into faster downloads, quicker page load times, plus overall improved cloud and SaaS application performance," said Jason Hofmann, VP of Platform Architecture and Services at Netskope. "NewEdge is by far the world's highest-performing security private cloud network and this roll-out exemplifies how Netskope is bringing its data protection and security services to every corner of the globe."

To learn more about the Netskope Security Cloud, with its breadth and depth of offerings, please visit https://www.netskope.com/products .

The Netskope security cloud provides unrivaled visibility and real-time data and threat protection when accessing cloud services, websites, and private apps from anywhere, on any device. Only Netskope understands the cloud and delivers data-centric security from one of the world's largest and fastest security networks, empowering the largest organizations in the world with the right balance of protection and speed they need to enable business velocity and secure their digital transformation journey. Reimagine your perimeter with Netskope.

