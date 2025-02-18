SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NetSentries Technologies, a leader in offensive security assessments, and NSTCyber, the provider of the NST Assure Continuous Threat Exposure Assessment & Validation platform—enabling enterprises to quickly and effectively launch external CTEM (Continuous Threat Exposure Management) programs—today announced their successful attainment of SOC 2 Type II certification. This achievement underscores their commitment to the highest standards of data security and operational integrity.

NetSentries & NSTCyber Achieve SOC 2 Type II Certification

The SOC 2 Type II certification, developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), validates that NetSentries and NSTCyber maintain robust controls to protect sensitive data. The independent audit confirmed the effectiveness of their security policies, procedures, and operations over time. The audit, conducted with the support of RSM, a globally reputed firm in assurance, risk advisory, and compliance, involved rigorous testing and compliance validation. These accreditations reaffirm NetSentries Technologies and NSTCyber's unwavering commitment to security, reliability, and service excellence.

"Security is paramount in everything we do. SOC 2 Type II certification reaffirms our dedication to protecting customer data and meeting the highest industry standards," stated Mariappan Karuppasamy, COO of NetSentries Technologies. "Customers can trust that our security programs align with globally recognized best practices."

NetSentries specializes in enterprise offensive security, including red teaming, penetration testing, and adversarial simulations. With a reputation as a globally trusted name in offensive security, NetSentries works with hundreds of global banks, financial organizations, and enterprises to deliver cutting-edge offensive security assessments. NSTCyber's NST Assure platform proactively identifies, validates, and mitigates security risks through integrated external exposure assessments, adversarial validation, and hybrid penetration testing.

This certification builds upon NetSentries' existing credentials. The company is ISO 27001 certified (audited by the British Standards Institute) and ISO 17025 certified (by the American Association for Laboratory Accreditation [A2LA]). NetSentries is also a member of the App Defense Alliance (ADA), the consortium founded by Google, Meta, and Microsoft for app protection, and is one of a select few authorized labs globally. NetSentries has been Cert-IN empaneled since 2021, with renewal through 2027.

NST Assure, by NSTCyber, is already in use by several large banking and financial institutions across the globe.

This dual certification further solidifies NetSentries and NSTCyber as trusted partners for organizations seeking comprehensive exposure management and offensive security services.

For more information, visit www.nstcyber.ai and www.netsentries.com.

About NetSentries Technologies

NetSentries Technologies is a globally trusted offensive security partner providing security assessments, red teaming, penetration testing, and adversarial simulations, empowering organizations to strengthen their defenses against cyber threats.

About NSTCyber

NSTCyber, the product arm of NetSentries, offers Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM) and exposure validation through its NST Assure platform, using automation, adversarial intelligence, and real-world attack simulations to help businesses prioritize and manage security risks.

