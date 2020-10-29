Netmore strikes breakthrough deal in IoT - providing connectivity for 65 000 water meters for Dahl Sweden & municipalities

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Netmore, the leading Swedish LoRaWAN operator with ambitions of building nationwide networks in multiple countries, will on behalf of Dahl Sweden provide connectivity for 65 000 water meters. The new smart meters will be installed over the next few years across a number of Swedish municipalities. New smart meters and infrastructure will be installed and calibrated to meet the demands of control, accessibility, and cost-efficient communication. For Netmore, the contract will generate recurring revenue starting in Q4 2020 and forward and proves that Netmore technology stands ready to embrace the predicted upcoming growth within smart metering.

"We are proud to have been selected as connectivity provider to Dahl Sweden in this project. The new communication infrastructure will not only be able to onboard and handle water meters, but also many other sensor types within the covered area.", Fredrik Skoglund, Head of Connected City at Netmore Group.

"For us as a municipal cooperation organization, this is an important step in our digital transformation. The water meters which communicate using LoRaWAN technology is a part of our strategy to connect a large number of sensors which by collecting data will contribute to better decision quality. Cyber security has also been important during this process, and we know that we have landed a robust solution in which all data is protected by end to end encryption, from the sensors to our own data centre. No third-party vendor will be able to store or analyse the data from the meters." Says Simon Granath, project leader on behalf of the municipal organization.

"The project to connect and digitalize water meters across several municipalities is a signal that there is a need for nationwide LoRaWAN networks coverage in multiple European countries. The technology enables energy efficient wireless transmission of data over large areas and is suitable for connecting vast amounts of sensors and meters.", Fredrik Skoglund.

