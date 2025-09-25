NETMARBLE'S OPEN-WORLD RPG, THE SEVEN DEADLY SINS: ORIGIN, SET FOR GLOBAL RELEASE IN JANUARY 2026

New Gameplay Trailer Revealed During State of Play; Pre-order Package for PlayStation® 5 Now Available

Tokyo Game Show Press Conference Unveiled Closed Beta Schedule

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Netmarble, a leading developer and publisher of high-quality games, announced its upcoming open-world action RPG, The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin, will launch globally on PlayStation® 5, Steam (PC), and mobile on January 28, 2026. The announcement was made during Sony Interactive Entertainment's State of Play, accompanied by the debut of a new gameplay trailer.

image

The newly revealed walkthrough video highlighted the game's seamless blend of single-player storytelling and multiplayer co-op features. Players will explore the continent of Britannia while engaging in various activities such as fishing, cooking, resource gathering, and more. Multiplayer features allow players to form a party of up to five to challenge dungeons and discover hidden secrets.

Alongside the reveal, a PlayStation® 5 pre-order package is now available on the PlayStation® Store, featuring in-game items such as Draw Tickets, Hero Upgrade Materials, and Weapon Upgrade Materials.

Tokyo Game Show 2025 Press Event Reveals CBT Schedule

Following its State of Play reveal, The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin also held a press conference at Tokyo Game Show 2025, offering a deeper look at the game's development and upcoming Closed Beta Test. The event featured live appearances by the voice actors of main characters "Tristan" and "Tioreh," alongside the game's key developers.

Attendees were treated to a live gameplay demonstration featuring the open world of Britannia and core combat mechanics. Additionally, a special video interview with The Seven Deadly Sins creator Nakaba Suzuki was presented, offering insight into the game's multiverse narrative and its connection to the original series.

One of the key announcements was the Closed Beta Test (CBT), scheduled to run for one week from October 30 to November 5 2025 on PlayStation® 5 and PC. Participants will gain early access to the opening chapters, combat systems, and selected regions of the game's open world.

The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin is based on The Seven Deadly Sins, the popular Japanese manga and anime IP that has reached 55 million copies in global sales worldwide. The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin will feature a multiverse storyline original to the game and an expansive open world across the continent of Britannia, allowing players to collect heroes from The Seven Deadly Sins and Four Knights of the Apocalypse to customize their combat style and shape their own adventure.

Having been featured at major global gaming events including gamescom 2025 Opening Night Live and Tokyo Game Show 2025, The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin is gaining recognition as one of the most anticipated RPGs of the upcoming year.

Fans can sign up for pre-registration on Google Play , the App Store , and the official brand website . Players can also wishlist the game on PlayStation® 5 and Steam . To stay updated, follow The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin on its official YouTube , X , and Discord channels.

©Nakaba Suzuki, KODANSHA/The Seven Deadly Sins: Revival of the Commandments Project,MBS. All Rights Reserved.

©Nakaba Suzuki, KODANSHA/The Seven Deadly Sins: Dragon's Judgement Production Committee, TX

©Nakaba Suzuki, KODANSHA/The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse Production Committee.

©2025, "PlayStation", "PS5" are registered trademarks or trademarks of Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc.

©Netmarble Corp. & Netmarble F&C Inc. All Rights Reserved.

