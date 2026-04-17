NETMARBLE TO HOST ONLINE SHOWCASE FOR GAME OF THRONES: KINGSROAD TODAY, STEAM PLAYTEST NOW LIVE

SEOUL, South Korea, April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Netmarble, a leading developer and publisher of high-quality games, will host its online showcase for Game of Thrones: Kingsroad today at 11AM(UTC) via its official YouTube channel.

The showcase will be featured by renowned storyteller Jong Beom Lee and gaming influencer RoofTopCAT, who will join the game's Producer Hyunil Jang for an in-depth discussion on Game of Thrones: Kingsroad. Together, they will explore various aspects of the game, including its development background, core gameplay systems, and key features, along with details on its official launch schedule.

The Steam Playtest is now live with additional applications available until April 23 and the test scheduled to run through April 24.

Players who take part in the Steam Playtest will be able to experience the vast open world of Westeros, brought to life with unprecedented scale and remarkable detail. Set across the Seven Kingdoms, the game allows players to explore a sprawling open world inspired by the epic saga of the series, offering an early look at its immersive environments and action RPG gameplay.

Meanwhile, pre-registration for Game of Thrones: Kingsroad is currently underway. Players who pre-register can receive a range of platform-specific rewards designed to support early progression and customization, including Northern Outfit and more.

Netmarble is also hosting a subscription event across its official channels, offering additional rewards such as the launch special title "Harbinger of Westeros" and 100,000 Copper.

Game of Thrones: Kingsroad is an open-world RPG based on HBO®'s iconic Emmy®- and Golden Globe®-winning original drama series, Game of Thrones. The game is officially licensed by Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment on behalf of HBO.

GAME OF THRONES: KINGSROAD, GAME OF THRONES, HOUSE OF THE DRAGON and all related characters and elements © & ™ HOME BOX OFFICE, INC. (s26) All rights reserved. ™ & © Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. (s26)

About Netmarble Corporation

Founded in Korea in 2000, Netmarble Corporation is a leading global game developer and publisher. Through acclaimed franchises and strategic partnerships with top-tier IP holders, the company delivers innovative and engaging gaming experiences to audiences worldwide. As a parent company of Kabam, SpinX Games, Jam City, and a major shareholder of HYBE and NCSOFT, Netmarble's diverse portfolio includes Solo Leveling:ARISE, Seven Knights Re:BIRTH, and The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin.

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