NETMARBLE STEAM PLAYTEST SIGN-UPS UNDERWAY FOR GAME OF THRONES: KINGSROAD

SEOUL, South Korea, March 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Netmarble, a leading developer and publisher of high-quality games, is currently accepting sign-ups for the upcoming Steam Playtest for Game of Thrones: Kingsroad ahead of its launch in Asia.

Players can apply to participate in the Steam Playtest through the game's Steam page until April 23, with the test scheduled to run from April 17 to April 24.

Source: Netmarble

Players who take part in the Steam Playtest will be able to experience the vast open world of Westeros, brought to life with unprecedented scale and remarkable detail. Set across the Seven Kingdoms, the game allows players to explore a sprawling open world inspired by the epic saga of the series, offering an early look at immersive environments and action RPG gameplay.

The upcoming test will support multiple languages to accommodate players across the region, including Korean, Japanese, Thai, Traditional Chinese, Simplified Chinese, Russian, and English.

Meanwhile, pre-registration for Game of Thrones: Kingsroad is currently underway with strong player interest. Players who pre-register can receive a range of platform-specific rewards designed to support early progression and customization, including Northern Outfit, mounts, in-game currency, and cosmetic items.

Netmarble is hosting a subscription event across official channels, offering additional rewards such as the launch special title "Harbinger of Westeros" and 100,000 Copper.

Game of Thrones: Kingsroad is an open-world RPG based on HBO®'s iconic Emmy®- and Golden Globe®-winning original drama series, Game of Thrones. The game is officially licensed by Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment on behalf of HBO.

For the latest updates, visit the official website of Game of Thrones: Kingsroad or check out official social media channels.

GAME OF THRONES: KINGSROAD, GAME OF THRONES, HOUSE OF THE DRAGON and all related characters and elements © & ™ HOME BOX OFFICE, INC. (s26) All rights reserved. ™ & © Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. (s26)

About Netmarble Corporation

Founded in Korea in 2000, Netmarble Corporation is a leading global game developer and publisher. Through acclaimed franchises and strategic partnerships with top-tier IP holders, the company delivers innovative and engaging gaming experiences to audiences worldwide. As a parent company of Kabam, SpinX Games, Jam City, and a major shareholder of HYBE and NCSOFT, Netmarble's diverse portfolio includes Solo Leveling:ARISE, Seven Knights Re:BIRTH, and Raven2. More information can be found at http://company.netmarble.com.

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