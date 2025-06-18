NETMARBLE OPENS GLOBAL PRE-REGISTRATION FOR NEW MASSIVE PET BRAWL RPG STONEAGE: PET WORLD

SEOUL, South Korea, June 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Netmarble, a leading developer and publisher of high-quality games, has officially opened global pre-registrations for its upcoming mobile-based massive pet brawl RPG title, StoneAge: Pet World.

Based on the beloved Stone Age IP, which launched in 1999 and was enjoyed by over 200 million players worldwide, StoneAge: Pet World offers a fresh take on the franchise while preserving its iconic charm and gameplay. Players can capture and nurture hundreds of unique pets in a vibrant prehistoric world true to the original's spirit. This new installment enhances the legacy with intuitive, modern systems built for today's mobile gamers.

To mark the global pre-registration, Netmarble released the game's first teaser video. Players can pre-register via the official game website, Google Play, and the Apple App Store. Upon launch, all players will receive free access to two mount pets and every in-game pet.

In StoneAge: Pet World, players embark on an epic quest to become the ultimate Pet Trainer by collecting, raising, and battling a wide array of pets, including fan favorites like Mogaros, Veldor, and Yangidon. The game offers deep strategic customization, allowing players to build massive battle decks with up to six trainers and 18 pets—24 units in total. Each trainer and pet has unique skills, enabling a wide range of tactical combinations.

Classic features from the original, including pet mounting, capturing, and hybrid trainer-pet battle strategies, have been revamped for a modern audience. Players can also enjoy new gameplay systems such as Clans for cooperative tribal-building, and epic Boss Raids "Advent Battle" where up to 100 pets can battle at once.

Further updates on global pre-registration for StoneAge: Pet World will be shared on the official website.

About Netmarble Corporation

Founded in Korea in 2000, Netmarble Corporation is a leading global game developer and publisher. Through acclaimed franchises and strategic partnerships with top-tier IP holders, the company delivers innovative and engaging gaming experiences to audiences worldwide. As a parent company of Kabam, SpinX Games, Jam City, and a major shareholder of HYBE and NCSOFT, Netmarble's diverse portfolio includes Solo Leveling:ARISE, Seven Knights Idle Adventure, Tower of God: New World, Lineage 2: Revolution, MARVEL Future Fight, Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds and The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross. More information can be found at http://company.netmarble.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2695717/STN_Global_Pre_reg.jpg