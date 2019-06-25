NetLinkz Ltd (ASX: NET) announces Successful Lab Testing of Cyber Security SDWAN VIN Software with US Federal Government IT Solutions Provider Blue Tech

SYDNEY, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NetLinkz Ltd (ASX: NET) ('NetLinkz') is pleased to announce that Blue Tech Incorporated ('Blue Tech') has successfully completed Lab testing of the latest version of NetLinkz software. Blue Tech found "No issues with connectivity over the VINs whatsoever". Blue Tech commented on the smoothness of the installation process of the new VIN and saw value in the new "automatic" version of networking the VINs.

Following their successful testing of the re-engineered VIN client software in Blue Tech's San Diego Lab, Blue Tech has now requested a reseller agreement from NetLinkz outlining commercial terms. NetLinkz will now look to enter a reseller agreement with Blue Tech by the end of August 2019 for Blue Tech to commence distribution of the SDWAN VIN product via Blue Tech's significant US Federal customer base. NetLinkz's software product will be incorporated in bundled solutions for use in mobile network solutions, data management and Cloud.

"Blue Tech's successful testing of the product and the commercialisation of the reseller relationship with Blue Tech will enable NetLinkz to expand its global Cyber and Connectivity footprint in the US with a trusted and significant IT Reseller servicing all US Federal Government, Defense, Civilian and Intelligence Agencies as well as selected Fortune 500 customers," stated Executive Chairman, James Tsiolis.

Blue Tech of San Diego, California, is an information technology solutions value-added reseller and professional services provider that specialises in meeting the mission-critical needs of the US federal government and US defense industry.

Incorporated in 1984, Blue Tech is headquartered in San Diego, CA and has offices in Monterey and Sacramento, California, and New York City.

Blue Tech is a prime contract holder of many of the US government's leading IT procurement contract vehicles including NASA SEWP V, NIH CIO-CS, DHS FirstSource II, Air Force NETCENTS-2 Products, GSA Schedule 70, and many more. Blue Tech is a Woman Owned Small Business (WOSB).

Following this successful completion of the Blue Tech evaluation, NetLinkz will now look to expand its US cyber-security marketing and sales activities in the US focusing on providing turn-key cyber-defense solutions for US Federal Government customers, Defense and Intelligence Agencies as well as Energy Utilities and Fortune 500 companies.

