Netlight appoints Håkan Fältmars as new Chief Financial Officer

LONDON, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Netlight, a leading international digital consulting company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Håkan Fältmars as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective 30 March 2026. This appointment marks a strategic milestone, further strengthening Netlight's capabilities and ambition for continued global growth and innovation. Following a turning point in 2025, with strong growth in employees, sales and profit, this step builds on the momentum and further enhances our capacity for future growth.

As CFO, Håkan will lead Netlight's finance organisation and drive the continuous evolution of financial management on a global scale, supporting the company's international expansion. He brings extensive experience from both listed and entrepreneurial companies, with a proven record of driving growth and transformation. He is recognised for his commitment to co-creation, adaptable leadership and empowering teams, making him an excellent culture match for Netlight's people-focused and collaborative culture.

"At Netlight, co-creation is central to our success and is reflected in both our working culture and unique co-CEO leadership model. With Håkan on board, we look forward to continuing to grow and evolve Netlight together with our finance organisation, further strengthening our financial direction as we pursue our ambitious international growth journey," says Anders Thall, Co-CEO of Netlight.

"Håkan's experience in leading finance through rapid scaling, transformation and operational excellence will be invaluable as we continue to expand. His people-centric leadership will make a positive impact, and his strategic experience will contribute to Netlight's long-term value," adds Katri Junna, Co-CEO of Netlight.

Håkan most recently served as CFO and Partner at Carico AB, one of Sweden's fastest-growing healthcare companies. Previously, he was CFO at Trustly, a global fintech company, where he led a large finance team, managed acquisitions and successfully shifted the company's focus towards sustainable profitability.

"I am honoured and excited to join Netlight at such a dynamic time. Netlight's dedication to innovation, co-creation and sustainable growth motivates me, and I look forward to working with our co-CEOs and the entire team to create lasting value," says Håkan Fältmars.

Netlight is an international digital consulting firm, helping leading companies to succeed in the digital landscape, from advice to implementation. Our service contains the collective intelligence of 2000 consultants offering a comprehensive range of digital services, from strategy to technology. We support industries that are facing new challenges and opportunities based on new technology, to make better business. Netlight has been awarded several times for profitable growth and management, as a top employer, and for our engagement in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion. Located in Stockholm, Gothenburg, Oslo, Helsinki, Copenhagen, Munich, Hamburg, Berlin, Frankfurt, Zurich, Cologne, Amsterdam, London, Madrid and Toronto. Co-creating the future today, since 1999. www.netlight.com

