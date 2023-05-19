Netizen and Web3StrongerTogether (Web3ST) Partner Up to Promote Gamified Activities in the Web3 & Crypto Space

Netizen is launching its first Telegram Gamification App (Netizen TGA), which offers a gamified experience for users to play, level up, and be rewarded for their contributions.

Netizen is partnering with the Web3ST ecosystem to promote gamified activities for over 100 projects and communities.

The next Web3ST meet-up is on June 2nd , starting at 11 am UTC . The next major Web3ST Summit is expected in September 2023 .

ZUG, Switzerland, May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In the world of technology and innovation, partnerships are crucial for the success of any initiative. When it comes to gamification, crypto, and Web3, two emerging players are joining forces to take the concept to a whole new level. Netizen, incubated by Virtual Pangea AG, is launching its first Telegram Gamification App (Netizen TGA) and partnering with Web3StrongerTogether Ecosystem (WEB3ST) to promote gamified activities for over 100 projects and communities.

For those not yet familiar with Web3StrongerTogether, it is an ecosystem initiative that aims to unveil the togetherness of Web3. With over 100 projects participating in the first WEB3ST Summit in Q1 2023, the next big ecosystem meet-up is on June 2nd. The second Web3 Summit will be in September 2023, with three days of fire chats, Web3 topics, and community discovery events in the WEB3ST Metaverse. To read more about the initiative and join the ecosystem, you can visit: https://www.web3strongertogether.com .

On the other hand, in this partnership, Netizen is linking online platforms and blockchains into a single gamified experience where users can play, level up, and be rewarded for their contributions. The team at Netizen is also becoming a gamification pioneer in helping businesses and projects gamify user onboarding journeys, to educate and scale their communities with fun and entertaining activities. This gamification approach is critical to promoting crypto and blockchain adoption, and Netizen is proud to start leading the charge. The Netizen TGA app is set to revolutionize the way crypto telegram communities interact, engage and contribute with new fun and rewarding activities across the internet. By creating a gamified ecosystem that integrates seamlessly with Web3StrongerTogether's network, the partnership is taking the first step towards pushing a new gamification concept for crypto and Web3 adoption and togetherness.

About Netizen:

Netizen, incubated by Virtual Pangea AG and headquartered in Zug, Switzerland, focuses on gamification and developing solutions and experiences that will contribute to further blockchain adoption for both users and businesses. If you want to know more about Netizen, you can visit www.virtualpangea.com or send an email to contact@virtualpangea.com.

