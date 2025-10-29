Netgain Enhances NetLease to Help U.K. & Ireland Businesses Meet 2026 FRS 102 Lease Accounting Standard

Proven lease accounting solution simplifies compliance, reduces risk, and accelerates financial close.

LONDON, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Netgain, the company powering the next generation of accounting teams, today announced expanded support for businesses across the U.K. and Ireland as they prepare for major changes to lease accounting standards. The updated Financial Reporting Standard (FRS) 102 introduces new lease requirements effective for reporting periods beginning Jan. 1, 2026, and organizations are seeking proven solutions to stay ahead of compliance.

For years, larger companies have relied on tools to comply with International Financial Reporting Standard (IFRS) 16, which introduced similar lease accounting requirements globally. Now, many small to medium-sized businesses across the U.K. and the Republic of Ireland that were previously not under the scope of IFRS 16 face comparable challenges under FRS 102. Many lack the bandwidth for manual workarounds or expensive enterprise solutions. NetLease brings them the same level of automation and control as those enterprise solutions in a purpose-built solution for any ERP.

Reducing compliance risk and freeing up finance teams

NetLease automates the classification, calculation, and reporting of leases, eliminating the risks of spreadsheet-driven processes. With complete, accurate data at their fingertips, finance teams can avoid costly errors, close faster, and focus on higher-value analysis.

"Businesses that are under scope of FRS 102 in the U.K. and Ireland can't afford to wait until the end of 2026 to prepare," said Weston Lampe, CPA, General Manager at Netgain. "NetLease has been tested through IFRS 16 adoption and is already helping U.K. businesses prepare for FRS 102. It's a proven solution that gives accounting teams confidence in their data without the last-minute scramble."

Key benefits of NetLease for FRS 102 compliance

Deployed for IFRS 16 compliance and already supporting U.K. companies preparing for FRS 102. Automated workflows: Classifies leases, runs amortization schedules, and generates disclosures with accuracy and speed.

Classifies leases, runs amortization schedules, and generates disclosures with accuracy and speed. Audit-ready reporting: Maintains transparent, complete records aligned to regulatory requirements.

Maintains transparent, complete records aligned to regulatory requirements. Compatible to any ERP: Boosts efficiency by exporting journal entries to Excel for effortless upload into your ERP platform.

"Complying with FRS 102 doesn't have to be a burden," added Braden Bronson, Product Manager for NetLease. "NetLease was designed to automate complexity so accounting teams can spend less time chasing spreadsheets and more time focusing on growth. For mid-market accounting teams, it's the fastest path to compliance and confidence that already has a proven track record."

About Netgain

Netgain empowers accounting teams to eliminate broken and inefficient operations and reclaim valuable time with modern technology and automation. With trusted expertise, Netgain helps businesses of all shapes and sizes become more confident, agile, and capable of rapidly coming to clear financial decisions fueled by accurate, precise financial insights.

For more information about NetLease, visit netgain.tech/lease-accounting-software.

