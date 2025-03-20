Netflix Worldwide Exclusive Streaming Anime "The Summer Hikaru Died" Reveals New Key Visual Also Unveils New Character Visuals of Yoshiki and Hikaru

TOKYO, March 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CyberAgent, Inc. today has unveiled a new key visual and the character visuals for the television anime of up-and-coming award winning author Mokumokuren's "The Summer Hikaru Died" (published by KADOKAWA, produced by CygamesPictures ).

"The Summer Hikaru Died" is a hit horror manga series about an ordinary high school boy, Yoshiki, who experiences various mysterious incidents in his life with Hikaru, a mysterious being who imitates his best friend Hikaru Indou. The story of "whatever it is" and the boy's madness has garnered significant attention, making it a must-see anime film.

Following the announcement of the anime adaptation in May 2024, there is considerable anticipation among fans in Japan and worldwide.

The animation will be directed by Ryohei Takeshita known as the director of "Jellyfish Can't Swim in the Night" and CygamesPictures will be handling the animation production for the series.

The newly revealed key visual features the main characters, Yoshiki and Hikaru standing under an exceptionally clear blue sky in the setting of their hometown "Kubitachi Village". An ominous figure known as "DORODORO" and Hikaru's face is appearing on the back of Yoshiki. Additionally, the character visuals of Yoshiki and Hikaru has each been unveiled.

Starting the day after tomorrow on March 22nd, AnimeJapan 2025, one of the largest anime events in Japan, will be held at Tokyo Big Sight. "The Summer Hikaru Died" will appear at a special booth of KADOKAWA where visitors can experience the world of "The Summer Hikaru Died". "The Summer Hikaru Died" will also appear on GREEN STAGE at March 22nd, and casts from the anime, Chiaki Kobayashi (Voice of Yoshiki Tsujinaka) and Shuichiro Umeda (Voice of Hikaru) will be speaking on stage. Please check the official AnimeJapan 2025 website for more details.（https://www.anime-japan.jp/en/）More information is also announced on the anime's official X account.(https://x.com/hikaru_anime_en)

The Anime "The Summer Hikaru Died" will be available on Netflix worldwide in 2025. We will continue to provide additional details.

Yoshiki Tsujinaka CV: Chiaki Kobayashi

A high school student living in Kubitachi Village. He struggles with accepting the fact that his childhood friend, Hikaru Indou, has been replaced by something else, yet continues to go about his daily life with it. He has a fondness for animals and insects.

Hikaru CV: Shuichiro Umeda

"Something" that appeared in place of Hikaru Indou, who went missing half a year ago in the forbidden mountains. It looks and sounds exactly like Hikaru Indou, but isn't him. It seems innocent and full of curiosity.

Follow "The Summer Hikaru Died" for the latest news and announcements：

Official website: https://hikanatsu-anime.com/

Official X : https://x.com/hikaru_anime_en

Netflix Title Page: https://www.netflix.com/title/81948057

Introduction

In a certain village

Since their childhood, they have grown up together.

Yoshiki and Hikaru, childhood friends.

the sun shining down on them

the chirping sound of a cryptotympana facialis

Ice cream on the way home

Laughing over trivial things

One day in summer, no different from any other day

...... You're not Hikaru after all, are you?

Half a year ago, Hikaru went missing in the mountains.

A week later, he came back on a whim.

The voice, the figure, the thing that looked like Hikaru

What was stirring inside...

"Hikaru is no longer with us. ...... if that's the case."

Starting the days with "something" in the form of a friend,

The "same as usual" everyday life.

But at the same time...

Strange incidents begin to plague the village.

Falling into the unknown "something"

The curtain rises on a coming-of-age horror story.

Teaser trailer

URL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fAfcm5Cydvs

Scene images

Work Information

Original story: Based on the comic "The Summer Hikaru Died" by Mokumokuren, originally serialized in the YOUNG ACE UP published by KADOKAWA

Director/Series Composition : Ryohei Takeshita

Character Design/Chief Animation Director ：Yuichi Takahashi

DORODORO Animator : Masanobu Hiraoka

Animation Production ：CygamesPictures

Copyright ：©Mokumokuren/KADOKAWA/The Summer Hikaru Died Partners

Copyrights must be indicated when posting or using the image materials.

Original work information

Title ："The Summer Hikaru Died

Author ：Mokumokuren

Previously published: Volumes 1-5 (Kadokawa Comics A)

Available on YenPress

https://yenpress.com/series/the-summer-hikaru-died

