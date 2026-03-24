Netcore Named a Strong Performer with Highest Possible Scores in Innovation & In-Email Innovation Criteria by Independent Research Firm

Recognised for in-email innovation, superior innovation, partner ecosystem, pricing, and rapid query return time.

NEW YORK, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Netcore, a global leader in Agentic Marketing, today announced it has been named a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave™: Email Marketing Service Providers, Q1 2026. Netcore sees this recognition as evidence of the company's continued momentum and its long-term strategy of combining deep product innovation with a customer-centric partnership model.

Netcore Named Strong Performer in Forrester Wave™ Q1 2026 | Highest Innovation Scores

The Forrester Wave™: Email Marketing Service Providers, Q1 2026 evaluates the most significant vendors in the ESP market, assessing their current offerings, strategy, and customer feedback. The report mentions how AI is ushering in a new leap in email functionality, enabling marketers to move beyond traditional campaign execution toward intelligent, adaptive engagement. It evaluates the top vendors in the email marketing service providers market. Netcore received the highest possible scores in the criteria of innovation, partner ecosystem, adoption, and pricing flexibility & transparency within the strategy category. It also received the highest possible scores in the criteria of in-email innovation and queries & segmentation within the current offering category, which Netcore sees as a reflection of the company's 'differentiation-first' approach to email marketing.

Forrester's evaluation noted: "Netcore has superior innovation, partner ecosystem, and pricing because it invests half of its revenue in R&D, opens its application architecture to partner development, and offers performance-based pricing to offset the risk of experimentation. Netcore's vision, roadmap and community are solid; it grew its email customers by 30% in 2025."

Netcore believes that technology alone is not enough. The company's approach is rooted in shared customer success, responsive support, and its core philosophy of 'We Win When Our Customers Win'.

As Forrester's report observed: "Customers laud Netcore's high-touch customer service, quick resolution, and proactivity. They love their early access to beta features and can attribute revenue lift directly to Netcore's recommendations."

"We are incredibly proud of this recognition," said Kalpit Jain, Group CEO at Netcore. "At Netcore, we believe we win only when our customers win, and to us, this recognition reflects that philosophy. Our goal has always been to expand the role email plays in the customer journey. By combining AI-driven intelligence with interactive experiences inside the inbox, we help brands create moments that feel seamless for customers and measurable for marketers."

As marketers face rising expectations for personalisation, agility, and accountable growth, Netcore remains focused on shaping the future of email marketing with a platform, partnership model, and product roadmap and a shared customer success model designed for an increasingly agentic, goal-based marketing world. In this model, email evolves into an intelligent, outcome-driven, adaptive channel that helps brands move faster, engage customers more effectively, and drive measurable business outcomes.

This recognition adds to a growing list of acknowledgements for Netcore and its suite of marketing technology innovations. In the past, Netcore was named a Leader in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Search and Product Discovery, a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave™: Commerce Search & Product Discovery, Q3 2025, and a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave™: Experience Optimisation Solutions, Q4 2024. Netcore also received the 2025 Google Cloud Business Applications Partner of the Year Award for Emerging Industry and was honoured with the 'Best Kept Secret' Award by Vendors in Partnership, recognising its impact and innovation in the global marketing technology ecosystem.

Access the Full Report

To learn more about the evaluation and Netcore Cloud's capabilities, access a copy of The Forrester Wave™: Email Marketing Service Providers, Q1 2026.

Forrester does not endorse any company, product, brand, or service included in its research publications and does not advise any person to select the products or services of any company or brand based on the ratings included in such publications. Information is based on the best available resources. Opinions reflect judgment at the time and are subject to change. For more information, read about Forrester's objectivity here.

About Netcore

Netcore is a leading agentic marketing platform that helps brands create personalized, omnichannel customer experiences at scale. Powered by AI, Netcore's Customer Engagement Suite enables businesses to unify customer data, activate intelligent segments, and orchestrate meaningful interactions across the customer lifecycle. Trusted by over 6,500 brands globally across Ecommerce, Retail, Banking and Financial Services, Media and Entertainment, and Travel, Netcore Cloud works with leading enterprises including Walmart, Unilever, Tommy Hilfiger, Domino's, McDonald's, Pizza Hut, and Crocs. Netcore Cloud is appraised at Level 3 of ISACA's CMMI® by Equalitas Certifications Limited, underscoring its commitment to process excellence. For more information, visit netcorecloud.com.

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