NetCents Technology Signs inCruises International, Continues Expansion in Travel Industry

VANCOUVER , British Columbia, May 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NetCents Technology Inc. ("NetCents" or the "Company") (CSE: NC) (Frankfurt: 26N) (OTCQB: NTTCF), is pleased to announce that it has entered into a merchant agreement with inCruises International ("inCruises"), an invitation-only travel membership club.

Since 2015, inCruises has become the premier Cruise Membership club with Members and Partners in over 178 countries. Through this integration, NetCents will be the underlying technology providing inCruises' 135,000 members the ability to pay their monthly memberships dues and allow their Members to book and pay for cruise travel bookings using cryptocurrency.

"With a rapidly growing membership base around the globe, we are always looking for new and cost-effective ways to enable our Members to pay for their monthly memberships and book their cruise vacations," stated Michael Hutchison, Founder and CEO at inCruises. "With the integration of the NetCents cryptocurrency merchant gateway, we are now able to do this and open our platform to a new membership base of cryptocurrency holders."

The inCruise leadership team has over 100 years combined experience in travel, finance and leadership development. inCruises Members have vacationed for the past three plus years with globally-known cruise lines such as Norwegian, Costa, Princess, Carnival, Disney and MSC Cruises.

About inCruises

inCruises is an invitation-only exclusive membership travel club. Created to make cruising more accessible, affordable, and even profitable for millions of people worldwide, inCruises is a "total game changer" for the way families plan, save and pay for their holiday vacations.

Since 2015, inCruises International has become the premier Cruise Membership Club with Members and Partners in over 178 countries. inCruises is making a difference in the lives of Members and is committed to ethically providing a business ownership opportunity to its growing Partner team.

https://www.incruises.com/

About NetCents

NetCents Technology Inc, the transactional hub for all cryptocurrency payments, equips forward-thinking businesses with the technology to seamlessly integrate cryptocurrency processing into their payment model without taking on the risk or volatility of the crypto market. NetCents Technology is registered as a Money Services Business (MSB) with FINTRAC.

For more information, please visit the corporate website at www.net-cents.com or contact Investor Relations at investor@net-cents.com

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

NetCents Technology Inc.

"Clayton Moore"

Clayton Moore, CEO, Founder and Director

NetCents Technology Inc.

1000 – 1021 West Hastings Street

Vancouver, BC, V6E 0C3

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Information

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include regulatory actions, market prices, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

604 676-5249

