NetCents Technology Enters Into ISO Reseller Agreement With SalesSource LLC

NetCents Technology Inc. ('NetCents' or the 'Company') (CSE: NC) (Frankfurt: 26N), is pleased to announce that it has entered into a five-year ISO Reseller Agreement with SalesSource LLC ('SalesSource'). Backed by numerous years of expertise in the payment processing industry, SalesSource specializes in merchant acquiring, prepaid card issuance, mobile wallet, payments facilitation and funds management.

Through this agreement, SalesSource will promote and sell the NetCents Cryptocurrency Merchant Gateway, e-Wallet and Card related services to their extensive merchant network which includes multiple avenues of international and domestic processing, mobile and virtual terminal processing, e-commerce, high risk, alternative payment and cash advance methods, and POS systems integrations.

In addition to their extensive merchant service experience, SalesSource excels in prepaid card issuance and mobile wallets by way of virtual and physical cards, e-Wallets, employee PayCard for international use and offers a proprietary processing platform, closed loop and open loop card programs. SalesSource facilitates domestic and recurring ACH and CC payments, check processing, international transfers, and now, cryptocurrency payments throughout many industries, distribution channels and sales partners.

NetCents CEO Clayton Moore stated, "SalesSource is forward thinking and excels in various aspects of product development and product delivery. Integrating NetCents Crypto Currency processing services with SalesSource payment solutions will increase our distribution reach, market validation, and strategic customer acquisitions.

About SalesSource

SalesSource CEO and President, Mr. Paul Compton, has led top American payment companies in acquiring billions due to his ventures in Heartland Payments, EVO Payments International, and Jet Pay. Personally selling over $4 billion in processing at Heartland led Paul to a promotion in building National Sales Teams, which brought in over $30 billion. Paul continued on to grow a multi-billion dollar portfolio at Evo Payments and build out the existing sales infrastructure and ISO acquiring model at JetPay.

For more information, visit https://www.salessourcepros.com/.

About NetCents

NetCents is a next-generation online payment processing platform, offering consumers and merchants online services for managing electronic payments. The Company is focused on capturing the migration from cash to digital currency by utilizing innovative Blockchain Technology to provide payment solutions that are simple to use, secure and worry-free. NetCents works with its financial partners, mobile operators, exchanges, etc., to streamline the user experience of transacting online.

NetCents Technology is integrated into the Automated Clearing House ('ACH') and is registered as a Money Services Business (MSB) with FINTRAC, which ensures our consumer's security and privacy.

For more information, please visit the corporate website at http://www.net-cents.com.

