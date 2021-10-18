Netafim to Launch New Sustainability-Enhancing Innovations at International EIMA Exhibition

- AgTech leader to also share details of planned activity following acquisition of Dutch greenhouse provider Gakon in joint presentation

BOLOGNA, Italy and TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Netafim, the global leader of sustainable precision irrigation solutions and agricultural projects, announced today it will launch several new products at EIMA, one of the premiere global agriculture events.

Themed "Driving sustainable agriculture through innovation," the Netafim booth at EIMA will introduce a range of new products and solutions, including: Sophia PSS, Streamline X ReGen™, Netbow™ , and AlphaDisc™ .

What: EIMA Fair - Bologna (Italy)

Where: stand A49, Hall 21

When: October 19 - 23, 2021

Following Netafim's acquisition of Dutch turnkey greenhouse projects provider Gakon in March, the EIMA event will be the first time Gakon-Netafim will be publicly showcasing its joint offerings and expertise. On the first day of the event, Gakon-Netafim will conduct a presentation titled "A Winning Solution for the Greenhouse Market," covering the integration of Netafim and Gakon's more than half a century's experience in precision agriculture and greenhouse innovation.

"Given our purpose of growing more with less and our mission to help farmers worldwide produce better, higher yielding crops, we are especially thrilled to enhance our in-house greenhouse offering and capabilities with the inclusion of Gakon," said Gaby Miodownik, CEO and President of Netafim. "As the pandemic rages on and climate change concerns show no signs of lessening, global demand for fresh, healthy and safe local food production has never been more crucial. Through the inclusion of Gakon's expertise and capabilities in the greenhouse arena, Netafim is now better prepared to help ensure a steady and more secure food growing solution."

Netafim will also be launching a range of new products including:

Streamline X ReGen™

Streamline X ReGen™ is the first dripline to be introduced in Europe using the highest quality of recycled material. Netafim has invested millions of dollars over the last decade to add recycled materials into drip lines as part of its global sustainability action plan. Streamline X ReGen™ is unique as it maintains the same high level of product performance, having developed a method to leverage recycled materials without compromising product quality and performance.

NetBow™

An innovative container irrigation multi-outlet dripper arc, NetBow™ is designed to streamline operations across container farming applications. It was developed to address the needs of high-value soilless pot-irrigated crops such as blueberries and Medical Cannabis that require unique irrigation and fertigation know-how. NetBow™ is particularly well suited for use in high-value, large-scale operations where the micromanagement of the root zone is pivotal to maximizing yields thereby ensuring crops reach their full growth potential, enabling substantial labor saving and guaranteeing better ROI. (Details here .)

SOPHIA (PSS)

Spray Overcanopy PHytosanitary Innovative Application, also known as SOPHIA (PSS), is an integrated system for fixed point treatments and frost protection in orchards. This system is based on the technological innovation of Netafim Pulsar™, which allows the utmost efficient use of water for frost mitigation owing to the pulsating principle and ensures a quick and precise application of the treatments.

AlphaDisc™

AlphaDisc™ offers exceptional irrigation system protection through a combination of precise depth filtration, a high dirt-holding capacity, and a modular design that adapts to changing flow rates and varying water quality conditions. In addition, AlphaDisc™ also provides performance data through a smart controller. With AlphaDisc, growers can irrigate crops more uniformly, leading to better productivity and lower cost thanks to its ability to protect irrigation systems against clogging caused by organic contaminants. (Details here )

About Netafim

Netafim is the world's largest irrigation company and the global leader in precision irrigation solutions committed to fighting scarcity of food, water, and land, for a sustainable future. With 33 subsidiaries and 17 manufacturing plants worldwide, Netafim offers innovative, tailor-made irrigation and fertigation solutions to millions of farmers from smallholders to large-scale agricultural producers, in over 110 countries.

Founded in 1965, Netafim pioneered the drip revolution, creating a paradigm shift toward precision irrigation. Today, the company specializes in end-to-end solutions from the water source to the root zone, and offers a variety of irrigation, open field and greenhouse projects, as well as landscaping and mining solutions supported by engineering, project management and financing services. Netafim also leads the way in digital farming, having integrated real-time monitoring, analysis, and automated control into one state-of-the-art system.

In 2017, Orbia , a global leader in specialty products and innovative solutions, acquired 80% of Netafim, while Kibbutz Hatzerim holds the remaining 20%.

See how Netafim's solutions are changing the economics of agriculture and helping the world Grow More with Less™ at www.netafim.com .

Media Contact:

Bin Tjong Alvares

NetafimPR@si14global.com

SOURCE Netafim