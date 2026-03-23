Netacea launches Trust Layer for enterprises operating in the agentic economy

New server-side trust layer helps enterprises understand, govern, and control AI agents and automated traffic

LONDON, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Netacea has launched a new Trust Layer to help enterprises operate more safely and effectively as AI agents and other forms of automation become a more common part of the web.

The launch reflects a broader shift in how organisations need to think about digital traffic. Where bot management has traditionally focused on malicious automation, enterprises are now dealing with a wider mix of automated actors, including AI agents, crawlers, scrapers, partner automation, and malicious bots, each with different levels of legitimacy, risk, and operational impact.

For years, Netacea has helped enterprises classify web traffic server-side, distinguish between legitimate and malicious automation, and apply appropriate controls without disrupting genuine users. The Trust Layer builds on that foundation, extending the same visibility and governance model into an internet increasingly shaped by machine-driven interaction.

Netacea analyses billions of behavioural signals in real time to help organisations reduce fraud, account takeover, scraping, abuse, and distorted digital signals, while giving them a clearer understanding of who, or what, is interacting with their services.

Built for large-scale ecommerce, financial services, media, and other digital-first environments, Netacea's server-side approach allows automated traffic to be classified before it reaches the application. This gives enterprises a stronger basis for decision-making, allowing them to permit and optimise access for trusted automation, increase scrutiny where trust is not yet established, and mitigate against malicious or unwanted activity.

The Trust Layer is supported by Netacea's threat intelligence capabilities and by the recently updated BLADE, the Business Logic Abuse Definition Framework. Originally created by Netacea with support from leading industry specialists and donated to OWASP, BLADE provides a shared framework for understanding how automated activity and business logic abuse affect modern digital services.

"At its core, this is still the problem Netacea has always solved, understanding who, or what, is interacting with a digital service, and helping enterprises decide what to trust, what to challenge, and what to control," said Andy Still, Chief Technology Officer and Co-Founder at Netacea. "What has changed is the nature of the web. Enterprises are now seeing a broader mix of automated actors, including AI agents, crawlers, scrapers, and malicious automation, all interacting with systems in different ways and for different purposes. Because Netacea has been classifying web traffic server-side for years, we are well placed to help customers extend that same visibility and governance into the agentic era."

Netacea will showcase the Trust Layer at RSAC Conference 2026 in San Francisco, from 23 to 26 March.

https://netacea.com/

Notes to editors:

About Netacea

Netacea helps enterprises stop sophisticated automated abuse without disrupting real customers. Using server-side telemetry and behavioural intent signals, Netacea enables organisations to understand automated activity in the context of business risk, apply proportionate controls, and protect digital experiences across key customer journeys.



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