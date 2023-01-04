Neta Auto delivers over 150,000 units in 2022, up 118% YoY, with some 250,000 units being sold cumulatively

SHANGHAI, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Neta Auto, a China EV startup, made systematic progress in 2022, with tremendous changes in branding, product, sales, technology, channel, and overseas expansion. It moved on towards new and upward development. On January 1, 2023, the brand shared its 2022 sales data. It cumulatively sold 152,073 units in 2022, up 118% year on year (YoY), marking year-on-year increase for the 29th consecutive month. It also becomes the first China EV startup selling over 150,000 vehicles a year. 3,456 of them were delivered to overseas customers. As of late December 2022, Neta Auto had delivered 248,050 units. It spent merely eight months selling 100,000 vehicles for the second time, five times faster than it sold 100,000 units for the first time, a new record among EV startups in China. Sales in 2022 accounted for 61% of total sales of Neta Auto since its establishment, showing unstoppable development of the brand.

Annual deliveries for Neta U and Neta V were 51,021 and 98,847, respectively, in 2022, up 155% and 99% YoY, respectively, suggesting continuous dominance of the brand in the all-electric SUV segment. Neta S was delivered 2,205 units in 128 cities across China, since delivery of the sporty model began in late November 2022.

Neta Auto steps up efforts to enhance global presence

Leveraging the first-mover advantage and leading edge of China's intelligent electric vehicle sector, Neta Auto launched its "going global" strategy in 2022. The brand chose a suitable path for global development based on its own edges in intelligence and electrification and local market situation. It reached strategic partnerships with top-rate companies, and increased efforts to get a foothold in ASEAN market alongside more efforts to develop EU market. Neta Auto has also extended presence in some Middle East countries, Australia, and New Zealand. The brand has established a subsidiary in Thailand and the Europe business unit, and launched three international versions of Neta V and Neta U for overseas markets. It has set foot in ASEAN, South Asia and Middle East.

