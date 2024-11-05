Net5.5G Pioneer Program Launches in Istanbul to Accelerate Global Commercial Deployment of Net5.5G in Intelligent Era

ISTANBUL, Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At the 10th Ultra-Broadband Forum (UBBF 2024), the World Broadband Association (WBBA), IPv6 Forum, Arab Information and Communication Technology Organization (AICTO), government agencies, device vendors, and over 10 global carriers launched the Net5.5G Pioneer Program. This initiative calls on industry players to accelerate the commercial deployment of Net5.5G and foster the prosperity of the data communication industry.

Guests from industry organizations, government agencies, carriers, and device vendors participating in the launch ceremony of the Net5.5G Pioneer Program

Net5.5G, the next-generation IP network, is a crucial Internet infrastructure upgrade for the intelligent era. It drives inter-generational transitions, facilitating more organized planning and promotion of the data communication industry's evolution, thereby significantly enhancing fundamental network capabilities.

The launch of the Net5.5G Pioneer Program will expedite the global commercial deployment of Net5.5G. Martin Creaner, Director General of the WBBA, elaborated on the three categories of the program: thought pioneers, city pioneers, and commercial pioneers. Thought pioneers guide industry development and improve the standards system. City pioneers drive policy implementation and facilitate top-level planning and construction of regional network infrastructures. Commercial pioneers share global best practices in Net5.5 commercial deployment. Martin envisioned the Net5.5G Pioneer Program acting as a catalyst, uniting stakeholders to drive the widespread adoption of Net5.5G technologies, foster industry development, accelerate global commercial deployment, and stimulate new growth for carriers.

In addition, to recognize carriers who have made remarkable achievements in Net5.5G deployment, the Net5.5G Pioneer Award Ceremony was held, honoring more than 10 global carriers.

Representatives from leading carriers, including Turkcell Türkiye etc., shared their best practices in commercializing Net5.5G. Turkcell Türkiye said it will continue to build high-quality network infrastructures, construct networks oriented to Net5.5G, and commercially deploy key technologies such as 400GE/SRv6/Network Digital Map on the target network to provide premium digital services to customers. In addition, the AICTO shared its efforts in advancing Net5.5G commercialization in the Arab and African regions to realize the Arab Horizon 2030 and build a high-speed and high-quality future network infrastructure based on Net5.5G.

The Net5.5G Pioneer Program is expected to unite all industry stakeholders and accelerate the global commercial deployment of Net5.5G. As the next-generation Internet evolves toward Net5.5G, industry organizations, government agencies, carriers, and device vendors are working together to drive innovation in technical standards, policies, and commercial use, fostering the development of the data communication industry and unleashing productivity for the intelligent world.

The 10th Ultra-Broadband Forum, jointly held by the Broadband Commission, WBBA and Huawei, is the premier global summit in the UBB industry.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2547969/huawei.jpg