Nephos IT joins forces with Abiquo to bring customers an advanced experience in their multicloud offering

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nephos IT , a premier Managed Service Provider based in Mexico, and hybrid cloud management technology provider Abiquo , have embarked on a strategic project aimed at enhancing Nephos IT's cloud-based services portfolio. The key technology and services involved are management of HPE hyperconverged technology and ensuring the success of reseller services.

Nephos IT provides services and technological solutions to create and improve hybrid cloud services for clients, making it possible for organizations to have high levels of technology, helping in cost reduction and increasing security, all of it bringing efficiency and greater abilities to onboard cloud management capabilities to all businesses.

According to recent research, Mexico is the second largest Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) market in Latin America, and cloud adoption in the country is expected to increase in the next 6 years to a very great extent. The new partnership with Abiquo will provide Nephos IT's clients with a great scope of cloud services tailored to the specific needs of their customers and partners.

"We're proud to have Nephos IT on board. Together, we will help improve and enhance hybrid cloud services in the region, always following Nephos IT's principles of offering customers value solutions and facilitating the transition to adopt new technologies, in a planned, safe and efficient manner," said Xavier Fernández, CEO of Abiquo.

"Our solutions always offer innovation and are disruptive, and improve the return on technology investment. Partnering with Abiquo gives us the confidence to continue generating value and the best experience in the adoption of innovative solutions to our customers," said Alfredo Pérez, CEO of Nephos IT.

About Nephos IT

Nephos IT is a leading managed services provider in Mexico with over 10 years of experience in the LATAM market, providing outstanding IT business solutions through technology that enhances the experience of customers.

Nephos IT solutions allows medium and large companies to get the best out of infrastructure, evolving from virtualization to automation of IT services.

About Abiquo

Founded in 2006 with headquarters in Barcelona, Abiquo is a leading developer of Hybrid and Multicloud Management solutions.

Abiquo is a Cloud Management software that offers the unique ability to manage both public and private clouds through one portal.

Companies can easily and rapidly deploy, manage, monitor and control applications across public and private clouds, which will lead businesses to optimize and integrate cloud computing resources to become more agile, scale, obtain cost savings and gain competitive advantage.

Abiquo increases agility, simplifies operations and reduces costs for managing hybrid cloud via a unified platform that increases productivity and provides control.

