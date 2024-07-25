NEOM's Mega Infrastructure Project Keeps On Track with Its Underground Parking Lot and Light Rail Tunnel Construction Completed Ahead of Schedule

NEOM, Saudi Arabia, July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NEOM, Saudi Arabia, the world's largest integrated development project, has successfully completed construction phases of its underground parking and light rail systems ahead of schedule in July 2024. Assisted by ten high-capacity rotary drilling rigs from XCMG Machinery (SHE:000425, "XCMG"), the project achieved remarkable daily progress by completing three piles per day per drilling rig.

NEOM's recent completion marks a significant milestone in the construction of its ambitious zero-carbon city initiative led by the Saudi Arabia government. The underground parking and light rail are integral components designed to bolster NEOM's commitment to leading-edge sustainable transportation solutions. This phase was expedited thanks to the efficiency brought by XCMG's rotary drilling rigs, which managed deep foundation work even in challenging sandy geologies.

The XCMG rotary drilling rigs, 4 units of XR500E, 2 units each of XR600E, XR320D and XR400D, demonstrated exceptional capability by handling pile foundations ranging from 60-90 meters deep and 2-2.5 meters. The XR600E is the largest tonnage drilling rig that has been deployed in the construction of NEOM city, also the largest model to export from China. Despite entering the site a month later than other machinery, these rigs completed their tasks two weeks early, showcasing reliability and superior performance for their speed and efficiency.

This accomplishment supports NEOM's goal of building a city with zero carbon emissions and sustainable energy use. Currently employing over 140,000 construction workers on-site for this mega project since its inception in 2017, NEOM continues to push boundaries with cutting-edge technology implementations across all facets of urban development.

XCMG has equipped these large-tonnage rotary drilling machines with powerful turbocharged engines for optimal power matching and high efficiency. The machines are capable of multi-pump coordination that ensures the smooth compound actions. Its large torque power heads provide strong rock entry capabilities, making them ideal for major infrastructure projects, including high-rise buildings, high-speed railways, and large bridges over rivers or seas.

By integrating advanced technologies with strategic planning efforts within projects like those seen at NEOM City, where both sustainability goals meet state-of-the-art infrastructure needs, XCMG supports not only economic growth but also environmental stewardship on a grand scale.

Looking forward, XCMG remains committed to leveraging product reliability and professional service excellence within global markets.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2468899/image_5023346_6714499.jpg