NEOM Tech & Digital Co. unveils XVRS - a first-of-a-kind, cognitive digital twin metaverse platform

Combining digital and physical (NEOM) architectures with hyper-connected technologies and AI features, XVRS will enable seamless integration of the virtual and real worlds. Uniquely, XVRS aims to offer users 'multiple points of view' and the ability to feature in a variety of locations across the metaverse in real time (via teleportation) as an avatar, hologram or robotic avatar.

The core features include:

Dynamic digital twin: 'It will be a mixed-reality twin' with 'live cognitive virtual twins'

Immersive mixed reality: Enabling simultaneous physical-digital presence

Digital assets marketplace: Built-in crypto and NFT monetization and transaction platform

NEOM's own cognitive metaverse, unveiled at Saudi Arabia's flagship technology event LEAP, has the potential to fuel diversification and unlock significant economic opportunity for NEOM, the Kingdom, its global partners and cities across the world.

The announcement forms part of NEOM Tech & Digital Company's investment of nearly US$ 1billion in AI-driven products and hyperconnected, autonomous solutions that will provide competitive advantage and enable the next generation of cognitive enterprises and cities.

Joseph Bradley, CEO, NEOM Tech & Digital Company, said: "The future will be defined not by megacities, but by cognitive meta cities. It is a vision focused on experiences rather than scale. XVRS puts human needs at its core.

"XVRS is the only iteration of the metaverse currently in development that will be a mixed-reality, 3D digital twin of a physical place – in our case, the NEOM community. It will be comprised of next-generation digital assets that users can interact with in the real world. We are delighted to be announcing this unique metaverse at LEAP22, to share with the world how NEOM and Saudi Arabia are using cutting-edge technologies to have a positive impact on our lives."

Su Le, Chief Digital & Strategy Officer, NEOM Tech & Digital Company, said: "Beside dynamic digital twinning and an integrated mixed-reality environment populated by humanoid robotic avatars, NEOM's 'cognitive metaverse' will offer a gamified experience with distinctive exploration and entertainment features, an instant language translation tool, a social platform that fosters interaction, and a full-fledged digital marketplace. These are all elements that make XVRS a truly ground-breaking innovation."

LEAP is the new global platform for the entire innovation ecosystem, bringing together pioneers and disruptors with business and government leaders, entrepreneurs, investors and more in Riyadh to experience and learn about the technologies of the future. LEAP22 is the largest ever debut technology event and, by launching XVRS at LEAP, NEOM Tech & Digital Company is highlighting the central role advanced technology will have at NEOM and the wider Kingdom.

About NEOM Tech & Digital Company

NEOM Tech & Digital Company was founded in 2021 as the first subsidiary to be established out of NEOM, a region in Saudi Arabia charting the course for a new future fueled by technology. It was created to power the world's first ecosystem of cognitive technologies and, in partnership with global industry leaders, it aims to co-invent the future of living.

About NEOM

NEOM is an accelerator of human progress and a vision of what a New Future might look like. It is a region in northwest Saudi Arabia on the Red Sea being built from the ground up as a living laboratory – a place where entrepreneurship will chart the course for this New Future. It will be a destination and a home for people who dream big and want to be part of building a new model for exceptional livability, creating thriving businesses and reinventing environmental conservation.

NEOM will include hyperconnected, cognitive towns and cities, ports and enterprise zones, research centers, sports and entertainment venues and tourist destinations. As a hub for innovation, entrepreneurs, business leaders and companies will come to research, incubate and commercialize new technologies and enterprises in groundbreaking ways. Residents of NEOM will embody an international ethos and embrace a culture of exploration, risk-taking and diversity – all supported by a progressive law compatible with international norms and conducive to economic growth.

