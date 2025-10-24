Neolix Raises US$600+ Million in Series D, Setting New Record for China's Autonomous Driving Industry

BEIJING, Oct. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Neolix, the world's largest provider of L4 autonomous delivery (RoboVan) solutions, has raised over US$600 million in its Series D financing. This round marks the largest private fundraising in China's autonomous driving sector to date and is among the biggest private investments in China this year.

The round was led by UAE-based Stone Venture, joined by Gaocheng Capital, CITIC Capital, CDH, Sparkedge Capital, Beijing AI Fund and one of the largest internet platforms in China. Other key investors include Legend Capital, Gaorong Ventures, Templewater, SAIC etc. The new funds will be used to advance Neolix's proprietary autonomous driving algorithms, accelerate product development across new commercial use cases, enhance its service network and user experience, and fuel its global expansion plans.

Founded by Mr. Enyuan Yu, Neolix has rapidly emerged as a global leader in autonomous delivery vehicles since its launch in 2018. The company has delivered over 10,000 L4 RoboVans, more than any other firm worldwide, and achieved a record-breaking 2,000 vehicle deliveries in a single month. Its vehicles are now deployed in over 300 cities in China, with Qingdao hosting more than 1,200 units. Neolix's popular X3 and X6 models have each surpassed 4,000 deliveries, demonstrating strong market demand.

Technologically, Neolix has introduced major innovations, including its AI model "Neolix-VA" for smooth navigation in complex traffic, a map-free driving system for flexible urban logistics, and a smart dispatch platform that optimizes vehicle, road, and order coordination. These advancements have helped Neolix's fleet surpass 50 million kilometers in autonomous driving.

Since receiving China's first autonomous delivery license in 2021, Neolix has grown exponentially, now holding over 60% of the market share in cumulative shipments and serving more than 300,000 clients. It dominates the express delivery sector and is expanding into fresh food, cold chain, and instant delivery services. Internationally, Neolix is scaling up, having secured the UAE's first RoboVan license in partnership with an Abu Dhabi - based Tech Company, marking its global expansion beyond China.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2803736/Neolix_secures_largest_ever_private_fundraising_China_s_autonomousdriving_industry.jpg