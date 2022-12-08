Neolith accelerates its international expansion strategy with the opening of two direct distribution centres in Melbourne and Sydney

MELBOURNE, Australia, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Neolith, the world leader in sintered stone, celebrated the official opening of its two new Australian distribution Centre's in an event in Melbourne with more than 200 architects, interior designers, top representatives of the design community and brand lovers, that joined a very special night celebrating this exciting milestone. The guests, who came from all the main cities, had the opportunity to witness firsthand the high-end design and architectural solutions presented to inspire the creation of unique spaces and multiple applications, such as kitchens, bathrooms, flooring, façades and even exclusive designer furnishings.

"Our international growth agenda Is just the reflection of the high demand our brand Is having worldwide, inspiring more and more professionals and end users globally. This has brought us to open two new distribution centres located In Melbourne and Sydney to satisfy the demand of the Australian market across multiple applications – especially kitchens, bathrooms and interior design decorations", said José Luis Ramón, CEO of Neolith Group, "Making this possible could only be done behind the passion and dedication of our global and local teams. And of course, we will continue to accelerate our growth in the Asia Pacific region where, early next year, we will continue to announce new openings".

The evening allowed guests to touch, feel, live and be inspired by Neolith's state of the art designs. The event was catered by Andrew McConnell's Handmade events and entertainment was provided by Violinist Samantha Abela, DJ Niki Dé Saint. Live art was provided by Juddy Roller, who created an exclusive work on a Neolith surface. The Neolith team was also thrilled to welcome Alisa & Lysandra, former Block contestants and renowned designers. Executive team members were also present during the event, as well as local employees, who officialized the opening of the distribution Center's in Melbourne and Sydney.

These new distribution centres will give professionals and end users based in Australia direct access to Neolith's coveted collection of products and will allow them to experiment with their extensive selection of architectural surfaces to inspire them in the creation of unique spaces.

After the strong investment the company has made in the Asia Pacific region, Neolith expects to reach an annual sales target figure with these openings, of more than 50 million euros in the Asia Pacific region in 2025, where it already has leadership positions in markets as important as China, Japan, Korea or Taiwan.

For more than a decade, Neolith has been crafting innovative, state-of-the-art stone surfaces renowned for their design, quality and sustainability. Feted by architects, interior designers and design-savvy homeowners around the world, Neolith's exquisite surfaces have become the industry benchmark and an essential element in every well-designed indoor and outdoor space.

Neolith Iconic Design was also showcased at the event. Based on a new formula, Neolith´s new generation of surfaces is silica-free, which is completely revolutionary as the lowest percentage in the industry to date and demonstrates the brand's commitment to be at the forefront of safety and sustainability. Moreover, 100% of the energy used for the production of this new generation of surfaces comes from renewable sources, and all the water used in the process is recycled.

This new 3D printing generation surfaces is a first of its kind in the industry, allowing an integral design throughout the volume of the surface, in addition to offering brighter colors and new textures. An exclusive tool for architects and designers to turn their creations into reality with infinite possibilities, that positions Neolith at the forefront of innovation.

Neolith's distribution centre In Melbourne is located at 10 Sugar Gum Court, Braeside, while the distribution centre In Sydney Is based In Unit 2, 246-252 Hoxton Park Rd, Prestons, NSW 2170.

About Neolith

Founded in 2009, Neolith is the world's leading sintered stone brand. It's a revolutionary and innovative architectural surface with superior technical characteristics made of 100% all-natural raw materials.

SOURCE Neolith