NeoDynamics receives first UK order of pulse biopsy system NeoNavia

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NeoDynamics AB (publ, (Spotlight Stock Market: NEOD), a MedTech company dedicated to advancing diagnosis and care of breast cancer, announces today that the Company has received the first UK order from the Buckinghamshire Healthcare NHS Trust, London, of its pulse biopsy system, NeoNavia.

Product demonstrations at several centres have gained significant interest, and the company has now received the first commercial order of its pulse biopsy system including three needle options for all ultrasound led biopsy procedures. The UK team of NeoDynamics has managed to introduce physicians at key centres to the new pulse biopsy system, despite the difficulties to accessing hospitals and key staff following the pandemic.

"The first order of NeoNavia from a London based Hospital Trust is an important milestone for NeoDynamics, and we will be working closely with the centre to ensure a timely delivery and successful use. The consolidated feedback from the physicians who have participated in hands-on workshops, is very positive. Our long-term goal by introducing the pioneering pulse biopsy technology for ultrasound guided biopsy in breast and axilla is to advance the way biopsies are taken and ultimately improve patient outcomes. Over time, we believe that the versatile pulse biopsy system could transform standard practice", says Ian Galloway, Country Manager UK & Ireland, Neodynamics,

Breast cancer in UK

Breast cancer is the most common cancer among women in the UK. With around 55,000 cases, it represented 15% of all new cancer cases in 2017. It is critical that new biopsy technologies can offer a controlled way for lesion targeting as well as accurate and reliable diagnosis through high quality tissue samples.

About NeoDynamics

NeoDynamics AB (publ) is a Swedish Medical Technology Company dedicated to advancing diagnosis and care of breast cancer. The company has developed an innovative biopsy system, NeoNavia. The pulse biopsy system is built on a patented pulse technology, based on research at the Karolinska Institutet in Sweden. The system is designed to offer clinicians and patients accurate lesion targeting and high tissue yield for correct diagnosis and individualized treatment. NeoNavia is evaluated at leading clinics in UK, Germany and Sweden.

About NeoNavia

NeoNavia is the brand name for the entire pulse biopsy system intended to be used under ultrasound guidance. NeoNavia consists of a base unit, a handheld driver and three different types of biopsy needles. Each needle type is driven by a pulse technology enabling high precision and control when inserting and positioning the biopsy needle in a suspicious lesion. The system is designed to offer accurate lesion targeting and high tissue yield for correct diagnosis and individualized treatment.

About the pulse technology

The patented pulse technology is based on a pneumatically driven mechanism that enables high precision and control when inserting and positioning the biopsy needle, independent of tissue type, size and location. The pneumatic driver that generates the pulses is placed in a handheld instrument. With power from the base-unit, the driver accelerates the needle with great control even over a short distance, enabling its distinct stepwise insertion without the risk of destroying surrounding tissue. This facilitates ease of access and flexibility in sampling, even in very small lesions in delicate and difficult locations.

