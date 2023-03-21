Neoantigen Cancer Vaccine Market is expected to display a steady growth of 25% due to the rise in the incidence of chronic diseases | UnivDatos Market Insights

NOIDA, India, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new report published by UnivDatos Markets Insights, the Neoantigen Cancer Vaccine Market was valued at more than USD 1.8 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 25% from 2022-2028. The analysis has been segmented into Product (Personalized Neoantigen Vaccine and Off-The Shelf Neoantigen Vaccine); Neoantigen Type (Nucleic Acid, Dendritic Cell, Tumor Cell, and Synthetic Long Peptide); Therapy Type (Mono Therapeutic Regimens and Combinational Regimens); Application (Melanoma, Breast Cancer, Gastrointestinal, Lung Cancer, and Other); and Region.

Click here to view the Report Description & TOC

https://univdatos.com/report/neoantigen-cancer-vaccine-market/

The neoantigen cancer vaccine market report has been aggregated by collecting informative data on various dynamics such as market drivers, restraints, and opportunities. This innovative report makes use of several analyses to get a closer outlook on the neoantigen cancer vaccine market. The neoantigen cancer vaccine market report offers a detailed analysis of the latest industry developments and trending factors in the market that are influencing the market growth. Furthermore, this statistical market research repository examines and estimates the neoantigen cancer vaccine market at the global and regional levels.

Request for Sample Pages

https://univdatos.com/get-a-free-sample-form-php/?product_id=35835

Market Overview

Neoantigen cancer vaccine is an emerging immunotherapeutic approach that utilizes cancer specific antigens (neoantigens) to induce tumor-specific T cells in patients without killing normal cells, thereby achieving personalized precision treatment.

Several factors, such as the increase in the incidences of cancers, the rise in the adoption of personalized medicine to tailor patient treatment on an individual level, and huge funding for conducting research and development activities. For instance, in January 2023, Greenlight Bioscience entered into collaboration with EpiVax Therapeutics to jointly develop and commercialize personalized mRNA-based vaccine candidates for cancers.

Some of the major players operating in the market include F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd; AstraZeneca; Merck & Co., Inc.; Gritstone bio; ose-immuno; BioNTech SE; Agenus Inc.; Gilead Sciences, Inc.; BrightPath Biotherapeutics Co., Ltd; and Innovent.

COVID-19 Impact

The recent covid-19 pandemic has disrupted the world and has brought a state of shock to the global economy. The global pandemic has impacted the healthcare industry and has transformed the way healthcare is delivered. Implementation of lockdowns and shutting down of businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted supply chain activities, which caused a shortage of research related to neoantigen cancer vaccine.

The global neoantigen cancer vaccine market report is studied thoroughly with several aspects that would help stakeholders in making their decisions more curated.

Based on product, the market is bifurcated into personalized neoantigen vaccine and off-the shelf neoantigen vaccine. Among these, off-the shelf neoantigen vaccine held a dominant share in the market in 2021 as their manufacturing requires less source and time. Moreover, a large number of ongoing clinical trials and their encouraging results are other factors driving the segmental growth. For instance, in May 2022 , Nouscom presented the promising result of phase-I trial evaluating NOUS-209, off-the shelf, and personalized viral vectored immunotherapies in combination with PD-1 checkpoint inhibitors for the treatment of solid tumors.

, Nouscom presented the promising result of phase-I trial evaluating NOUS-209, off-the shelf, and personalized viral vectored immunotherapies in combination with PD-1 checkpoint inhibitors for the treatment of solid tumors. On the basis of neoantigen type, the market is segmented into a nucleic acid, dendritic cell, tumor cell, and synthetic long peptide. The synthetic long peptide category is expected to witness higher CAGR during the forecast period owing to its cost-effectiveness and ability to overcome immune tolerance. Moreover, key players have adopted strategic alliances to design novel peptide neoantigen vaccine, which is also having a positive impact on market growth. For instance, in July 2022 , Amazon partnered with Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center to initiate a clinical trial evaluating the safety of personalized neoantigen peptide vaccine in patients with melanoma or breast cancer.

, Amazon partnered with Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center to initiate a clinical trial evaluating the safety of personalized neoantigen peptide vaccine in patients with melanoma or breast cancer. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into melanoma, breast cancer, gastrointestinal, lung cancer, and others. The melanoma category held a significant share of the market in 2021 due to a surge in the incidences of melanoma. According to the American Cancer Society, approximately 97,610 new melanomas will be diagnosed in 2023. Moreover, the unmet need for targeted therapy and the rising number of ongoing clinical trials is also driving segmental growth. For instance, according to a study published in Nature Medicine, a personalized long-peptide vaccine that can target up to 20 personal neoantigens per patient has been successful in preventing melanoma in patients at high risk for recurrence.

Have a Look at the Chapters https://univdatos.com/report/neoantigen-cancer-vaccine-market/

Neoantigen Cancer Vaccine Market Geographical Segmentation Includes:

North America (U.S., Canada , and Rest of North America )

(U.S., , and Rest of ) Europe ( Germany , United Kingdom , Spain , Italy , France , and the Rest of Europe )

( , , , , , and the Rest of ) Asia-Pacific ( China , Japan , India , and the Rest of Asia-Pacific )

( , , , and the Rest of ) Rest of the World

In 2021, North America held a significant share of the global neoantigen cancer vaccine market, which is due to several factors, including the presence of major key players in the region, the surge in the geriatric population and the subsequent increase in the prevalence of cancer, highly developed healthcare system, the higher adoption of technically advanced products, and favorable government policies for the launch of advanced products. For instance, in May 2022, U.S. FDA gave clearance to Nouscom for its investigational new drug (IND) candidate VAC85135, an off-the shelf, viral vector-based cancer vaccine. In addition, the rising investment by key players is also boosting the growth of the market in the region. For instance, in November 2021, Nykode Therapeutics entered into collaboration with Regenron for the development of neoantigen cancer vaccines.

The major players targeting the market include

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

AstraZeneca

Merck & Co., Inc.

Gritstone bio

ose-immuno

BioNTech SE

Agenus Inc.

Gilead Sciences, Inc.

BrightPath Biotherapeutics Co., Ltd.

Innovent

Competitive Landscape

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been elaborated by analyzing several leading key players operating worldwide. The specialist team of research analysts sheds light on various traits such as global market competition, market share, most recent industry advancements, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, or acquisitions by leading companies in the neoantigen cancer vaccine market. The major players have been analyzed by using research methodologies for getting insight views on global competition.

Key questions resolved through this analytical market research report include:

What are the latest trends, new patterns, and technological advancements in the neoantigen cancer vaccine market?

Which factors are influencing the neoantigen cancer vaccine market over the forecast period?

What are the global challenges, threats, and risks in the neoantigen cancer vaccine market?

Which factors are propelling and restraining the neoantigen cancer vaccine market?

What are the demanding global regions of the neoantigen cancer vaccine market?

What will be the global market size in the upcoming years?

What are the crucial market acquisition strategies and policies applied by global companies?

We understand the requirement of different businesses, regions, and countries, we offer customized reports as per your requirements of business nature and geography. Please let us know If you have any custom needs.

About UnivDatos Market Insights (UMI)

Browse Other Related Research Reports from UnivDatos Market Insights

Neoantigen Cancer Vaccine Oil Market Report Coverage

Report Attribute Details Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2028 Growth momentum Accelerate at a CAGR of over 25% Market size 2021 USD 1.8 billion Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Rest of World Major contributing region North America to Dominate the Global Neoantigen Cancer Vaccine Market Key countries covered United States, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, China, Japan, and India Companies profiled F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd; AstraZeneca; Merck & Co., Inc.; Gritstone bio; ose-immuno; BioNTech SE; Agenus Inc.; Gilead Sciences, Inc.; BrightPath Biotherapeutics Co., Ltd; and Innovent Report Scope Market Trends, Drivers, and Restraints; Revenue Estimation and Forecast; Segmentation Analysis; Impact of COVID-19; Demand and Supply Side Analysis; Competitive Landscape; Company Profiling Segments Covered By Product; By Neoantigen Type; By Application; By Therapy Type; By Region/Country

About UnivDatos Market Insights

UnivDatos Market Insights (UMI) is a passionate market research firm and a subsidiary of Universal Data Solutions. We believe in delivering insights through Market Intelligence Reports, Customized Business Research, and Primary Research. Our research studies are spread across topics across the world, we cover markets in over 100 countries using smart research techniques and agile methodologies. We offer in-depth studies, detailed analysis, and customized reports that help shape winning business strategies for our clients.

Contact

UnivDatos Market Insights

Ankita Gupta

Director Operations

Ph: +91-7838604911

Email: Ankita.gupta@univdatos.com

Website: https://univdatos.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1225049/UnivDatos_Logo.jpg

SOURCE UnivDatos Market Insights Pvt. Ltd.