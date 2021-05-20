NENT Group to launch Viaplay in the Netherlands with exclusive Formula 1® and Bundesliga rights

STOCKHOLM, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

NENT Group to launch Viaplay in the Netherlands in Q1 2022

in Q1 2022 Broad content offering to include exclusive live Formula 1 ® and Bundesliga coverage, along with Viaplay Originals, international films and series, and kids content

and Bundesliga coverage, along with Viaplay Originals, international films and series, and kids content NENT Group targets at least 4.5 million international Viaplay subscribers by end of 2025, while growing its Nordic subscriber base to approximately 6 million at the same time

Nordic Entertainment Group (NENT Group), the Nordic region's leading streaming company, will launch its Viaplay streaming service in the Netherlands in Q1 2022 as the next step in its ongoing international expansion. Viaplay will become the exclusive Dutch home of Formula 1® in a three-year deal to 2024 and Bundesliga football until 2029, and will offer viewers a unique combination of premium live sports, Viaplay Originals, international films and series, and kids content.

Anders Jensen, NENT Group President and CEO: "The Netherlands is an ideal market for Viaplay and a very attractive next step towards our ambition of becoming the European streaming champion. Our long-term and multi-market partnerships with key sports rights owners, together with our ever-increasing line-up of original and exclusive content, will enable us to offer Dutch viewers something new and unique. When bringing Viaplay to a new market, we look for clear opportunities to grow, innovate, collaborate and take leadership. The Netherlands delivers on all counts.

"Given the content offerings that we will now have for our international markets, I am confident that we will at the very least meet our target of 4.5 million international subscribers by the end of 2025. We look forward to sharing further updates in the coming months and at our next Capital Markets Day in late September."

The enthusiasm and passion for Formula 1® in the Netherlands is currently shifting into a new gear as 23-year-old Red Bull Racing superstar Max Verstappen accelerates towards the pinnacle of the sport and battles for a maiden world title.

Since becoming the youngest ever Formula 1® driver at the 2015 Australian Grand Prix and the sport's youngest ever race winner at the 2016 Spanish Grand Prix, Verstappen has landed 11 victories, 46 podium finishes and a top three spot in both the 2019 and 2020 FIA Formula One World Championships.

The local appeal of Formula 1® will be driven further by the return of the Dutch Grand Prix to the calendar from 2021, giving Dutch fans the opportunity to see the world's best drivers take on the famous banked corners of the seaside Zandvoort circuit for the first time in 36 years.

In the Netherlands, Viaplay will show all Formula 1® races live, along with every qualifying session and free practice, between 2022-2024. The coverage will be led by world-class Dutch commentators and experts, and will feature extensive and innovative studio programming. Each year the Dutch Grand Prix will be broadcast live on a free-to-air basis in the Netherlands. Viaplay will additionally make available a total of six races, which shall include the Dutch Grand Prix, on a free-to-view basis as well as a highlights package from all events.

Bundesliga is a highly attractive sports right in the Netherlands, with local stars such as Justin Kluivert (RB Leipzig), Jeremie Frimpong (Bayer 04 Leverkusen), Javairô Dilrosun (Hertha Berlin), Jeremiah St. Juste (Mainz 05) and more than 20 other Dutch players currently featuring in Germany's top football division. Viaplay will show more than 300 Bundesliga and Bundesliga 2 live matches every season, as well as the German Supercup and the Bundesliga promotion and relegation play-offs. Viaplay's Bundesliga coverage will include Dutch commentary and studio programming.

Alongside its unrivalled sports portfolio, NENT Group is the Nordic region's leading producer of original drama, with more than 40 premieres planned for 2021. Viaplay will show a wide range of Nordic and international Viaplay Original series and films including local Dutch Viaplay Originals with volume gradually built up over time. In addition, NENT Group has long-term relationships with major US and international studios.

Today, 98% of the Netherlands' 8 million households have a broadband connection and 90% pay for a TV subscription. Of the 7.9 million TV households, 3.8 million have a video streaming subscription, with approximately 1.6 subscriptions per household. The total number of video streaming subscriptions is projected to grow from 6.1 million in 2020 to 10.3 million in 2025, and the penetration of video streaming services from 48% to 66%. The number of subscriptions per household is expected to increase to 1.9. Subscription video streaming revenues in the Netherlands are projected to grow from approximately EUR 440m in 2020 to EUR 845m in 2025 (source: Ampere Analysis).

The launch date, pricing and packaging of Viaplay in the Netherlands will be announced in due course.

Viaplay is currently available in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. Viaplay will be launched in Poland in August and in the US in late 2021, followed by the Netherlands in Q1 2022 and then four additional markets by the end of 2023.

NENT Group's partnerships with Formula 1® and Bundesliga now cover 10 European markets. In April, NENT Group agreed a historic Bundesliga agreement to 2029 in the Nordic region, Baltic countries and Poland, and will become the Polish home of Formula 1® from 2023.

NENT Group will host a conference call for investors and analysts today at 09.00 Stockholm time, 08.00 London time and 03.00 New York time. To join the call, please go to: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ygspopne

NOTES TO EDITORS

Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) (NENT Group) is the Nordic region's leading streaming company and our vision is to become the European streaming champion. Our Viaplay streaming service is available in every Nordic country and in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. Viaplay will launch in Poland and the US in 2021 and the Netherlands in 2022, followed by four additional markets by 2023. We operate streaming services, TV channels, radio stations and production companies, and our purpose is to tell stories, touch lives and expand worlds. Headquartered in Stockholm and with a global outlook, NENT Group is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (`NENT A' and `NENT B').

