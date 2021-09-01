Nelson Missier joins Storytel's commercial leadership team as Head of European Operations

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Storytel announced that Nelson Missier is assuming the role of Head of European Operations. He thereby joins Åse Ericson, Head of Nordic Operations, and Alexis Gresoviac, Head of International Operations in Storytel's global commercial leadership team led by Chief Commercial Officer Ingrid Bojner. Nelson Missier comes to Storytel from the European telecommunications operator Tele2, where he was Director of Consumer Growth.

"I am really glad to welcome Nelson to Storytel's driven and multicompetent commercial leadership where he will be a great asset and teammate on Storytel's growth trajectory. With Nelson, our European markets will have an accomplished and experienced international leader with a strong track record of growing subscription services, leading diverse international teams and experience from building businesses in dynamic and highly digital industries such as entertainment and telecom services," says Ingrid Bojner, Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) at Storytel.

Nelson Missier has over 17 years of executive experience across product, strategy and commercial functions for B2C and B2B services across Europe, MENA and Asia. Nelson also has an MBA from The University of Chicago Booth School of Business. In assuming his new role as Head of European Operations in Storytel's commercial leadership team, Nelson will leave the European telecommunications operator Tele2, where he was Director of the Consumer Growth team. Other recently announced new members of the global commercial leadership team are Åse Ericson, Head of Nordic Operations and Country Manager Sweden, and Alexis Gresoviac, Head of International Operations, who, together with Nelson Missier, will join the group of Storytel heads leading the global commercial functions Brand, Growth & Acquisition and Customer Engagement.

"I look forward to joining the commercial leadership team and the amazing bench of talent across Storytel as it gears up for global growth. As an insatiable reader and book-lover, I have closely tracked the consumer switch to listening and audiotainment especially with subscription services. So I am all the more excited about the opportunity to shape this wave and expand Storytel's compelling content and user experience across countries and cultures," says Nelson Missier.

About Storytel

Storytel is one of the world's largest subscribed audiobook and e-book streaming services and offers listening and reading of more than 700,000 titles on a global scale. Our vision is to make the world a more empathetic and creative place with great stories to be shared and enjoyed by anyone, anywhere and anytime. Storytel's streaming business is conducted under the brands Storytel and Mofibo. Storytel's publishing business area is carried out through the audiobook publisher StorySide and acclaimed Nordic publishing houses such as Norstedts, People's and Gummerus. Storytel operates in 25 markets around the globe and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

