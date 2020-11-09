Nel ASA: Receives purchase orders for U.S. Navy PEM electrolyser stacks

OSLO, Norway, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nel Hydrogen U.S., the U.S. subsidiary of Nel ASA (Nel, OSE:NEL), has received purchase orders for PEM electrolyser cell stacks from Raytheon Technologies' Collins Aerospace Division, at a combined value of more than USD 5.4 million. Nel's electrolyser stacks produce critical life support oxygen for U.S. Navy crews on multiple classes of nuclear-powered submarines and are being delivered under an exclusive contract.

"We are very proud to work with our partner Collins Aerospace and the U.S. Navy on this mission critical application for PEM electrolysis. This new order demonstrates the continuing success of our world class manufacturing and quality systems, as well as the reliability of our industry leading PEM electrolyser technology" says Steve Szymanski, Vice President of Sales & Marketing at Nel Hydrogen U.S.

The purchase order is part of an ongoing production contract with Collins Aerospace, and continues Nel's history of supplying PEM electrolyser stacks for the production of life sustaining oxygen on board Navy submarines for over a decade. During the first half of 2020, Nel received additional orders for Navy stacks worth over $3.7M, bringing the total booked orders this year to over $9.1M.

"The U.S. Navy is now exclusively buying PEM electrolysers for oxygen production on submarines, based on its long track record of reliability and safety, and Nel is now the world's leading supplier of cell stacks for this application," Szymanski concludes.

ENDS

For additional information, please contact:

Jon André Løkke, CEO, +47 907 44 949

Bjørn Simonsen, VP Investor Relations & Corporate Communication, +47 971 79 821

About Nel | www.nelhydrogen.com

Nel is a global, dedicated hydrogen company, delivering optimal solutions to produce, store, and distribute hydrogen from renewable energy. We serve industries, energy, and gas companies with leading hydrogen technology. Our roots date back to 1927, and since then, we have had a proud history of development and continuous improvement of hydrogen technologies. Today, our solutions cover the entire value chain: from hydrogen production technologies to hydrogen fueling stations, enabling industries to transition to green hydrogen, and providing fuel cell electric vehicles with the same fast fueling and long range as fossil-fueled vehicles - without the emissions.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/nel-asa/r/nel-asa--receives-purchase-orders-for-u-s--navy-pem-electrolyser-stacks,c3233897

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE NEL ASA