Nel ASA: Receives purchase order for an alkaline electrolyser system from Glencore Nikkelverk

OSLO, Norway, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser AS, a subsidiary of Nel ASA (Nel, OSE: NEL), has been awarded a contract for an alkaline electrolyser system to Glencore Nikkelverk in Kristansand, Norway. The green hydrogen from the electrolyser system will be used for production of hydrochloric acid.

Glencore Nikkelverk is already familiar with alkaline electrolyser technology as they currently operate a similar electrolyser system at the site in Kristiansand, also this delivered by Nel. "We are honored to be re-elected as electrolyser supplier to Glencore Nikkelverk through their competitive tender-process when they now shall expand their production of hydrochloric acid. Given their high competence on electrolyser technology, with primary focus on safety and reliability, we look forward to strengthening our relationship with Glencore through the project execution and beyond", says Henning Langås, Senior Tender Manager.

"Hydrogen is an important input factor in our processes and very high reliability is required. Nikkelverk has produced Hydrogen for internal use for more than 60 years. We are pleased to continue a long relationship with Nel and their well proven and reliable alkaline electrolysers," says Nils G. Gjelsten. Managing director, Glencore Nikkelverk AS.

The purchase order has a value exceeding EUR 3 million, and delivery off the equipment is expected to be mid-2023

About Nel ASA | www.nelhydrogen.com

Nel is a global, dedicated hydrogen company, delivering optimal solutions to produce, store and distribute hydrogen from renewable energy. We serve industries, energy and gas companies with leading hydrogen technology. Since its origins in 1927, Nel has a proud history of development and continual improvement of hydrogen plants. Our hydrogen solutions cover the entire value chain from hydrogen production technologies to manufacturing of hydrogen fueling stations, providing all fuel cell electric vehicles with the same fast fueling and long range as conventional vehicles today.

This information is subject to a duty of disclosure pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

This information was issued as inside information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation, and was published by Wilhelm Finder, Head of Investor Relations, at NEL ASA on the date and time provided.

