Nektium's Botanical Ingredient Zynamite® Granted US Patent for Brain Enhancing Activities

Zynamite ® was first launched at Vitafoods in Geneva and HI Japan in Tokyo in 2018 and at Supply Side West in the USA in 2019. The caffeine-free and doping-free nootropic activities of Zynamite ® have been appearing in diverse finished product innovations including popular smart supplements and egaming formulations in Japan.

Recognising the fundamental importance of the mind in sports performance, Nektium applied the brain-activating activities of Zynamite® to sports formulations which have been subjected to four double blind, randomised controlled clinical trials. The positive results of these sports performance and recovery studies have been published in four peer-reviewed papers.

"The currency of the nutraceutical ingredient industry is scientific evidence obtained from double blind, randomised controlled clinical studies conducted by reputable academic departments and CRO's, and published in leading peer-reviewed journals. Nektium has made a major investment in the clinical research backing Zynamite® and continues to invest in ongoing clinical studies," says Dr. Nigel Gericke, Nektium's Director of Science. "Our intention is to keep building the clinical research base and intellectual property supporting Zynamite® as a premium branded ingredient."

The nutraceutical industry has already recognized the clinical research and innovation behind Zynamite® awarding the ingredient five awards in the last two years: the Nutraingredients Award for sports ingredient of the year in 2018, the Nutraingredients Award for research in 2019, the Frost & Sullivan Award for innovation in 2019, and the European Specialised Sports Nutrition Awards for the 2019 best 'free from' ingredient, and the 2019 runner up award for game changer ingredient of the year.

Nektium is an innovative botanical ingredients company that discovers, develops and commercializes science-based natural ingredients through close integration of the departments of R&D, production and Quality Assurance. The company provides seamless research-based solutions to the nutraceutical industry. Nektium´s ingredient portfolio includes branded ingredients and standardized extracts. To learn more about Nektium, visit www.nektium.com

