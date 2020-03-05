Nektan Add Woohoo Games Roster to their Aggregator

LONDON, March 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Within a short space of time Woohoo Games has become one of the 'must have' real-money, RNG providers to the Asia market. In recent weeks, the next target for Woohoo was to agree placement on the big games' aggregators in the market. Nektan were, for obvious reasons, a major target.

With over 10 games in their portfolio, and 3 more ready for March, Woohoo feel this next step in their evolution is an exciting one.

Woohoo Games, Head of Business Development, Ed Whittington explains: "Nektan are a hugely respected shop floor for gaming operators because they do in-depth research on the providers they recommend. As a result we are, obviously, delighted to be one of those highlighted on their influential aggregation service."

Jaydeep Chakravartty, VP Commercials, for Nektan.com, added: "The games provider market is a very competitive one and it is hard for newer operators to break through. But we have been very impressed with Woohoo's UX and are sure that operators, and their customers alike, will be very happy with their suite of games."

Now that Woohoo has established itself in one of the biggest markets in Asia, they are ready to expand globally. Interested users can arrange an appointment or talk directly via the website.

SOURCE Woohoo Games