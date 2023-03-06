Neiman Marcus Celebrates Award Recipients Who Revolutionize Luxury Experiences

The landmark event brings together global leaders and creative forces in luxury fashion to honor Brunello Cucinelli, Jonathan Anderson and Amina Muaddi

PARIS, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Neiman Marcus Group (NMG) hosted a gathering in Paris last night to celebrate the Neiman Marcus Awards and pay tribute to the 2023 honorees. The event also marked the commencement of annual customer programming that will harness the full strength of Neiman Marcus' merchandising and marketing magic and its deep relationships in the fashion community.

Geoffroy van Raemdonck, Jonathan Anderson, Amina Muaddi, Brunello Cucinelli, Lana Todorovich Noah Cyrus performed for guests at Neiman Marcus Awards in Paris Ashley Park attended Neiman Marcus Awards in Paris wearing Brunello Cucinelli collection

"Bringing together the beating heart of the luxury industry was an incredibly important component of how we reimagined the awards platform," said Geoffroy van Raemdonck, Chief Executive Officer of NMG. "Tonight, we came together, united by our passion for our customers, to celebrate visionaries in the field of fashion who Revolutionize Luxury Experiences."

The retailer gathered industry leaders and creative forces, alongside global brand partners, past Award recipients and top customers. More than 50 fashion brands were in the room, collectively reflecting nearly $200B in total revenues and employing nearly half a million people around the globe.

Brunello Cucinelli received the esteemed Neiman Marcus Award for Distinguished Service in the Field of Fashion, an award with a history of honoring more than 150 fashion luminaries over 85 years. Inaugural awards were given to Jonathan Anderson, Creative Director of LOEWE, who received the new Neiman Marcus Award for Creative Impact in the Field of Fashion, and accessories designer Amina Muaddi, who received the new Neiman Marcus Award for Innovation in the Field of Fashion. The Neiman Marcus Award statue was designed by William King in 1961, symbolizing the unfettered spirit of freedom so essential to the fashion creator.

"I greatly admire the 20 years of collaboration with Neiman Marcus, one of the highest expressions of fashion and luxury in the world and an icon of lifestyle and elegance," said Cucinelli. "Thank you [Neiman Marcus] for this gift, because it pays tribute and honor to our Italy, to our Umbria region, to our Solomeo, and to all those human beings who, with their skilled hands, are able to design special things."

The event took place at La Suite Girafe, capping off the Fall/Winter 2023 season of Paris Fashion Week. Notable attendees included: Noah Cyrus who performed for guests, Ashley Park and Paul Forman from Emily in Paris who both wore Brunello Cucinelli collection; Sabrina Elba, Didi Han, Lori Harvey, Tina Kunakey, Olivia Palermo and more. Special guest Rosita Missoni celebrated her 50th anniversary of receiving the Distinguished Service Award.

"Thank you very much, Neiman Marcus, for choosing me. You have been there from the very beginning, and believed in me when no one else did," stated Anderson at the event. "Thank you for supporting LOEWE in everything we do."

Each honoree's unique brand expression will come to life through immersive experiences engaging customers in stores, online and through remote selling, as part of the retailer's integrated approach. They will enjoy premium access to exclusive events, curated collections and retail-tainment activations. The activity will be further amplified as part of an integrated marketing strategy, across the website, app, social media, store visuals and the Neiman Marcus Book. In celebration of the Awards, several store windows have been transformed to honor past recipients whose legacy continues to inspire customers today.

"It is not often that an accessories designer gets the same recognition as Ready-to-Wear or are perceived as innovators in fashion," explained Muaddi. "It's such an important award for me because having Neiman Marcus as a partner was always a dream before I started my business, and Neiman Marcus believed in me right from the very beginning."

Brunello Cucinelli will launch the Icon Collection this April, with exclusive pieces and a personal appearance for customers in Dallas. Jonathan Anderson and Amina Muaddi will each design exclusive collections and celebrate with Neiman Marcus customers at select stores across the country. Neiman Marcus will expand into new categories by honoring different industry creatives each year.

The Neiman Marcus Awards platform is one of many ways the luxury retailer creates a differentiated halo effect for all brand partners and makes life extraordinary for its luxury customers. For more information on the Neiman Marcus Awards, visit the Neiman Marcus Awards website.

