NEET-UG will be conducted for the first time in Dubai and Kuwait

Mr. Keshav Maheshwari, Managing Director, Allen Overseas, said that many Indian families reside in Gulf countries, and thousands of students apply for Indian Medical Entrance Examination. A special quota is also allotted to these students. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic worldwide and the non-availability of examination centers of NEET-UG examinations, many students also requested ALLEN to find a solution in this regard. Listening to their request, Team ALLEN wrote a letter to the Union Education Minister and requested Sh. Om Birla to look into this matter of setting up NEET-UG Exam centers in the gulf region.

As a result of cumulative efforts of all stakeholders including parents' community and Indian embassies in the Gulf, NTA announced new centers for the Gulf region to smoothly conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG). After this announcement, Team ALLEN visited Sh Om Birla at his office and thanked him for acknowledging the NRI students' and parents' needs and positively intervening into the same.

This step will yield huge relief, making the NEET-UG exam more convenient for the NRI student community and encouraging many more students to participate in JEE and NEET exams in the future. Now the aspirations of coming back to India for quality and affordable higher education have become even more realistic. Students from UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman, and Bahrain will also get an opportunity to take the exam while living in the Gulf countries.

ALLEN has constantly endeavoured to provide students with better opportunities and even better learning conditions, and it will continue making persistent efforts to benefit the student community.

