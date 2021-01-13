Need to Prolong Shelf life of Food Products and Prevent Rapid Deterioration Accelerates Growth of the Antioxidants Market: TMR

- Increased research and development activities carried out to explore possibilities of use of vegetable extracts, fruits, herbs, and spices as natural antioxidants in the meat industry to expand canvas for players in the antioxidants market

- Stakeholders focus on the opportunities prevailing in the personal care and pharmaceutical industry for use of antioxidants

ALBANY, N.Y., Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global antioxidants market is foreseen to be driven by rising demand for products with prolonged shelf life and increased consumption of processed food products. In addition to that, rising disposable income along with rapid urbanization are estimated to drive the demand for antioxidants in the years to come. Increased demand for antioxidants in the cosmetic industry is expected to emerge as vital factor for the expansion of the global antioxidants market.

Antioxidants are widely utilized in the making of hair care products, anti-ageing creams, and other such products. Besides, improvements in the socio-economic factors and willingness to spend on cosmetic products in developing parts of the world have generated augmented demand for antioxidants. Riding on the back of these trends, the global antioxidants marketis anticipated to observe considerable growth over the timeframe of analysis, from 2019 to 2027.

Request for Covid-19 Impact Analysis on Antioxidants Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/Covid19.php

Antioxidants find extensive use in food and beverage sector, thanks to their ability to prolong shelf life and prevent them from rapid deterioration. Changing lifestyle of people in developing countries has resulted in increased demand for varieties of frozen food products. These factors are expected to widen scope of development of the global antioxidants market over the forecast period.

High demand for antioxidants from the food and beverage sector is anticipated to accelerate growth of the global antioxidants market. Registering a growth rate of 5% CAGR during 2019 - 2027, the market is anticipated to reach US$ 5.7 Bn by 2027.

Download PDF Brochure - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php

Key Findings of Antioxidants Market Study

Augmented Consumption of Meat Products to Generate Demand

There has been augmented consumption of meat in both developing and developed countries, which has generated demand for antioxidants from the meat industry. Change in the lifestyle of people has led to increased consumption of ready-to-eat meat items. High protein content of meat products is one of the leading reasons for increased consumption of meat. High consumption of meat has led to rising demand for antioxidants. In addition, rise in disposable income of the people has led to increased demand for frozen meat items, particularly amongst the working class. Changing food habit of people is likely to pave way for growth of the global antioxidants market over the projection timeline.

View Detailed Table of Contents at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/report-toc/760

Properties of Antioxidants to Expand its Scope in the Personal Care Industry

Presence of promising growth opportunities in the pharmaceutical and personal care products is expected to steer attention of the market participants beyond applications in the food industry. Antioxidants are traditionally considered one of the most important cosmeceuticals with abilities to prevent damage to cells. Besides, antioxidants have been gaining prominence as an essential compound helping in the slowing down the process of skin ageing. It is also known to safeguard skin from harmful free radicals. Riding on the back of such benefits, the global antioxidants market is anticipated to observe substantial growth over the forecast timeframe.

Natural Antioxidants are Increasingly Preferred to Synthetic Ones

There has been increasing preference of natural antioxidants over synthetic ones in the antioxidants market, primarily for the purpose of disease prevention. Rosemary extract, vitamin C, vitamin A, and vitamin E are the four types of natural antioxidants. These antioxidants come with active compounds, which make use of antioxidative potential in products like meat. Natural antioxidants are usually found in food and medicinal plants. Polyphenols and carotenoids, natural antioxidants, display various biological effects, such as anti-atherosclerosis, anti-inflammatory, anti-aging, and anti-cancer. These properties of natural antioxidants are expected to augur well for the market in the years to come.

Purchase Premium Research Report on Antioxidants Market @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php

Antioxidants Market: Key Driving Factors

Antioxidants play an important role in providing nutrition, especially in parenteral nutrition.

They are able to prevent degradation of various products, such as pharmaceutical drugs, plastic and rubber products, food and feed items.

For prevention of diseases, natural antioxidants are primarily preferred.

Increased focus on research and development activities by market players to overcome challenges of the undesirable physicochemical properties of antioxidants.

Explore Transparency Market Research's award-winning coverage of the global Chemicals and Materials Industry,

Plastic Additives Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/plastic-additives-market.html

Rubber Block Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/rubber-block-market.html

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Mr. Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY - 12207

United States

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Press Release Source: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/antioxidants-market.htm

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1085206/Transparency_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Transparency Market Research