Need to Limit Use of Commonly used Secure Packaging amidst continued COVID-19 presents Vast Opportunities for Flexible Packaging for Healthcare Market, Growth predicted at healthy 5.3% CAGR from 2020 - 2028 - TMR

- Medical waste materials like syringes and plastic pouches have been found in oceans and other bodies of water, posing a significant danger to the ecosystem and creating public health concerns.

- The nutraceuticals market is fuelled by health-consciousness and a need for a healthier lifestyle. Millennial are interested in nutraceutical food products with safe labels

ALBANY, N.Y., April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Flexible packaging is preferred for a variety of end users in healthcare, involving pharmaceuticals and biologicals, medical supplies, and medical instruments. Flexible packaging for healthcare can provide full protection from moisture, oxygen, and bacteria, thereby making it ideal for packaging of pharmaceutical products. The global flexible packaging for healthcare market is being driven by increasing occurrences of chronic diseases, spending on healthcare facilities, and the post COVID-19 scenario. In addition, the demand for nutraceuticals, hospitals, pharmaceuticals, and medications are likely to augur well for the global flexible packaging for healthcare market in the years to come. In addition to that, the preference for transparent flexible formats for packaging drugs and medical devices is projected to increase revenue in the global flexible packaging for healthcare market in the years to come.

Many nations and organisations do not prefer plastic because it takes hundreds of years to decompose. By the end of 2020, the European Parliament expects to prohibit all single-use plastics. In recent years, understanding of the environmental concerns connected with food service disposables has increased significantly, particularly those produced with plastic or plastic-lined materials. Several medical waste products, such as plastic pouches and syringes, have been discovered in oceans and other water bodies, posing a direct threat to the ecosystem and raising environmental health issues. During the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, bottles, pharmaceutical pumps, and HDPE containers are in high demand. Strong taxes, on the other hand, have hampered international trade. As a result, businesses depend on local manufacturing to maintain reliable supply chains.

During the assessment timeframe, from 2020 to 2028, global flexible packaging for healthcare market is expected to rise at 5.3% CAGR. Steady growth of the market in the growing efforts of manufacturers to innovate in green materials, such as starch-based biodegradable and compostable film. They follow production policies such as aggregation of fewer films to increase order volumes.

Key Findings of Market Report

Efforts of Manufacturing Companies to Bring Down Waste is Likely to Accelerate Growth

Manufacturing companies in the global flexible packaging for healthcare market, including those in the plastics industry, are stepping up their efforts to minimise waste. 3D printing is one of the most sustainable technologies. New films and stains are assisting in the expansion of the global flexible packaging for healthcare market. In the biomedical industry, 3D printing is being lauded for its ability to cut manufacturing costs while still reducing waste from flexible plastic packaging. Furthermore, small-batch manufacturing utilizing 3D printing guarantees a quicker time to market. This raises the consumption of the product and stimulates overall market development. Manufacturers are expanding their production capacities in order to produce goods that are environment friendly, compact, and lightweight. New stains in flexible packaging films allow quick degradation of packaging waste materials in landfills.

Asia Pacific to Offer Promising Growth Opportunities due to Flourishing Medical Industry

High demand for flexible packaging in the healthcare sector is anticipated to be driven by the growth of key industries such as medical, pharmaceutical and various other industries. China and India, two of the Asia Pacific's major consumers of flexible health packaging, offer immense growth opportunities to vendors in the market. This can be done either through collaboration with successful regional actors, or through acquisition and mergers.

It's encouraging to see that the region's growing preference for flexible packaging solutions is expected to open up new business possibilities for multinational businesses. Rigid packaging and other non-plastic materials (such as metal and glass) are gradually replacing flexible plastics because they are lighter, more durable, and more flexible. These factors are estimated to propel growth of the global flexible packaging for healthcare market forward in the years to come.

Flexible Packaging for Healthcare Market: Growth Drivers

Global flexible packaging for healthcare market is increasingly influenced by convenience of customers, so suppliers must rely on consumer-friendly packaging solutions that include characteristics such as re-sealable and ease to open packaging solutions.

Lightweight packaging materials consisting of plastic and paper quickly overtake the previously favoured items of the pharmacy and food sector. Plastics are increasingly substituting rigid packaging formed from plastics and other non-plastic components, such as aluminium and glass, due to their longevity, toughness, and lightweight

