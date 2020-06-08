Need for Precision in Electronic Manufacturing to Drive Demand Within Global Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Market, TMR

Advancements in electronic research have paved way for the study of high-end technologies spanning into synchronous motors and precision devices

Most of the high-investment industries such as oil and gas, defense, power and mining, and aerospace are key consumers of permanent magnet synchronous motors

ALBANY, New York, June 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global permanent magnet synchronous motors market is slated to expand at a noticeable pace in the years to follow. The relevance of these motors in the domain of electronic research and manufacturing has emerged as a vital driver of market demand. The need for balancing the mechanical properties of electronic components has led to the use of several distinct technologies in the industry. Several researchers have explained the relevance of permanent magnet synchronous motors in terms of their precision over position control. Furthermore, the need for running certain electronic devices at stipulated speeds has also created humongous demand for these motors. The operating range of synchronous motors is another important consideration for researchers who evaluate the performance of these motors. The aforementioned factors are a sound testimony to the stupendous growth potential of the global permanent magnet synchronous motors market.

It is estimated that the global permanent magnet synchronous motors market would grow to a value of US$ 7 Bn by the end of 2030. Advancements in electronic and electrical research have played an integral role in driving sales across this market. The CAGR of the global permanent magnet synchronous motors market is tabulated at 5% for the forecast period ranging from 2020 to 2030. The evident relevance of these motors in macro- and micro-electric applications shall aid market growth.

Download PDF Brochure – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=77416

Availability of Synchronous Motors in Multiple Ranges and Capacities

The type and capacity of a permanent magnet synchronous motor used in a particular industry depends on the nature of the application. In recent years, the use of high capacity motors with over 600 kW of range have gained popularity. The use of these motors in the defense industry could be an important factor behind an increase in demand for high-capacity motors. Moreover, research and analysis lines for studying the properties and hidden qualities of synchronous motors have also gained traction in the current times. It is logical to expect the inflow of fresh revenues into the global permanent magnet synchronous motors market over the years to follow.

Use of loop controls, such as those used in stepper motors, has gained momentum in recent times. The relevance of synchronous motors in accomplishing the aforementioned feat across the electronics industry has emerged as an important dynamic of market maturity. Besides, the focus of the electronics industry to foster precision in robot actuators has also brought permanent magnet synchronous motors under the radar of focus. Low-power applications of these motors have attracted the attention of scientists and researchers. The companies operating in this market have an opportunity to make a huge splash by capitalising on unmet market needs.

Gather core insights about the growth of the Global Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2020 – 2030 at: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/permanent-magnet-synchronous-motors-market.html

Global Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Market: Growth Drivers

Use of synchronous motors in the aerospace and automotive industries has helped in turning the fortunes of the leading market players. Both of these industries are heavy on investments, especially in the case of innovative technologies.

Exploration activities that combine the synergies of the marine industry with those of the oil and gas sector also use of synchronous motor technologies. In addition to this, the power and mining sectors has also become prudent consumers of these motors.

Analyze Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Market growth in 30+ countries including US, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Russia, Poland, Benelux, Nordic, China, Japan, India, and South Korea. Request a sample of the study

Global Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Market: Key Companies

Hitachi, Ltd

General Electric

Hansen Corporation

Siemens AG

Buy Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Market Research Report - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=77416<ype=S

Global Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Market: Segmentation

Capacity

375 – 450 kW

450 – 600 kW

Above 600 kW

Type

Surface Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor

Interior Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor

Control

Trapezoidal

Sinusoidal

End Use

Electrical & Electronics

Aerospace & Automotive

Oil & Gas

Marine

Defense

Power

Mining

Explore Transparency Market Research's award-winning coverage of the Global Factory Automation Industry:

Biomedical Refrigerators and Freezers Market – The global biomedical refrigerator and freezer market is expected to reach a value of US$ 7122.4 Mn by 2027. In terms of value, the market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027. North America is accounted for the major sales of biomedical refrigerators in 2018 and expected to maintain its dominance in coming years.

Industrial Dispensing System and Equipment Market – Transparency Market Research delivers key insights on the global industrial dispensing system and equipment market. In terms of revenue, the global industrial dispensing system and equipment market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of ~ 6% during the forecast period, owing to numerous factors, regarding which, TMR offers thorough insights and forecasts in the industrial dispensing system and equipment market report.

Warewashing Professional Equipment Market– The global warewashing professional equipment market was valued at US$ 5.3 Bn in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% from 2019 to 2027. Rising disposable income, development of innovative products, and increasing penetration of IoT devices are also expected to boost the global market of warewashing professional equipment in the near future.

Rebar Processing Equipment Market – The global rebar processing equipment market was valued at US$ 0.55 Bn in 2017. It is expected to reach US$ 1.07 Bn in terms of revenue by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2018 to 2026. The market in Asia Pacific is likely to expand at a rapid growth rate during the forecast period, due to a rise in infrastructure and construction activities in emerging economies such as India and China.

Gain access to Market Ngage, an AI-powered, real-time business intelligence that goes beyond the archaic research solutions to solve the complex strategy challenges that organizations face today. With over 15,000+ global and country-wise reports across 50,000+ application areas, Market Ngage is your tool for research on-the-go. From tracking new investment avenues to keeping a track of your competitor's moves, Market Ngage provides you with all the essential information to up your strategic game. Power your business with Market Ngage's actionable insights and remove the guesswork in making colossal decisions.

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyse information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Mr. Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY - 12207

United States

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1085206/Transparency_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Transparency Market Research