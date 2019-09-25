Nectar Services Corp. Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Creating Smooth Collaborative Environments by Proactively Managing Networks

"To address recent industry transitions, such as the increased use of cloud-based platforms, the company leveraged its expertise in the area of unified communications and collaboration to develop Nectar 10. In particular, Nectar 10 offers best-in-class management across multi-vendor collaboration ecosystems effectively," said Rohan Thomas, Industry Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "Built from the ground up, Nectar 10 improves on the company's flagship unified communication management platform, also know as UCMP, enabling stronger real-time visibility, troubleshooting, and reporting for modern collaboration environments. Nectar 10 also allows existing customers to migrate from the legacy UCMP to the new platform seamlessly with an add-on approach rather than a rip-and-replace method."

Nectar's software portfolio empowers organizations to present unparalleled user experiences on voice and video. It builds value into its solution through its three tools for collaboration operations: Nectar Foundation, Nectar Diagnostics, and Nectar Perspective. Nectar Foundation delivers superior performance for multi-vendor and multi-platform health, while Nectar Diagnostics provides advanced voice and video session troubleshooting. Lastly, Nectar Perspective simulates voice traffic on key network segments and monitors the health of sessions in real time.

Nectar offers an in-depth review and demonstration of its solutions to help customers use its products optimally. This strategic approach reflects the company's understanding of customers' requirements and allows it to tailor a solution to the customer's specific infrastructure. It has taken customer experience to the next level by signing several strategic partnerships with companies that can seamlessly support compatibility with the unified communications and collaboration ecosystem. It also presents design, implementation, and training services to customers, with separate programs for partnering companies and their customers.

"The company built a team of expert professionals, based in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and other regional markets to handle queries from customers. It adds a personal touch with customizable solutions that match the customer's operations environment. It simplifies call quality measurement and overall user satisfaction rates, allowing customers to make prompt decisions with reliable information," noted Thomas. "By developing solutions for well-known platforms from Cisco, Microsoft, and Avaya, Nectar has positioned itself as one of the most recognized brands in the market."

"Nectar is honored to be recognized by Frost & Sullivan and receive this leadership award. Where traditional solutions offer broad, generic solution sets, we've purpose-built Nectar 10 to address the specific, session-based nature of voice, video and real-time communications services," said David Giangano, Chief Executive Officer at Nectar. "So, in addition to simplifying the deployment and management of UC networks, Nectar is ensuring that IT operations teams have the right tools to optimize user experiences across communications environments."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that demonstrates excellence in implementing strategies that proactively create value for its customers with a focus on improving the return on the investment that customers make in its services or products. The award recognizes the company's unique focus on augmenting the value that its customers receive, beyond simply good customer service, leading to improved customer retention and customer base expansion.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Nectar Services Corp

Nectar, a global market leader in providing the most comprehensive monitoring and diagnostics software solution for Unified Communication services, enables IT and operation organizations to proactively ensure the end-user experience. Nectar improves visibility and service delivery across integrated voice, video and data application solutions by providing unique and critical performance information. Nectar provides monitoring and diagnostics for millions of enterprise endpoints to over 2,100 enterprises in over 86 countries—including some of the largest global banking, search engine, service provider, healthcare and manufacturing organizations in the world.

About Frost & Sullivan

For over five decades, Frost & Sullivan has become world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

