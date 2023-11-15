Nebulizer Market to Reach $2.3 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.8% from 2023 to 2032: Allied Market Research

Rise in prevalence of chronic respiratory diseases such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder, asthma and others, cystic fibrosis high presence of market players who manufacture nebulizers and rise in adoption of nebulization treatment at homecare setting is anticipated to drive the growth of the global nebulizer market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Nebulizer Market by Type (Jet Nebulizer, Ultrasonic Nebulizer, and Mesh Nebulizer), Product (Equipment, Accessories), Application (COPD, Asthma and Others) Portability (Tabletop and Portable), and End User (Hospitals, Clinics and Homecare Setting): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032". According to the report, the global nebulizer market was valued at $1.1 Billion in 2022, and is projected to reach $2.3 Billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 7.8% from 2023 to 2032.

Request Sample of the Report on Nebulizer Market Forecast 2032- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/403

Prime determinants of growth

Increase in prevalence of asthma and rise in awareness among people regarding use of nebulizers in homecare settings are anticipated to boost the growth of the market. However, high cost of nebulizer is anticipated to hinder the growth of the market. On the contrary, presence of nebulizer providers, and rise in number of adoptions of key strategies by manufacturers of nebulizer are to witness growth during the forecast period.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $1,088.73 million Market Size in 2032 $2,305.18 million CAGR 7.8 % No. of Pages in Report 507 Segments covered Type, Product, Application, Portability, End User and Region. Drivers Rise in prevalence of respiratory diseases High presence of nebulizer manufacturers Opportunities Rise in adoption of number of strategies by market players of nebulizer Restraints High cost of nebulizer

Want to Explore More, Connect to our Analyst- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/403

The jet nebulizer segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period.

Based on type, the jet nebulizer segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than three-fifths of the global nebulizer market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to the high presence of market players who manufactures jet nebulizer. However, the mesh nebulizer segment is projected to attain significant growth with a CAGR of 8.4% from 2023 to 2032.

The accessories segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period.

Based on product, the accessories segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than three-fifths of the global nebulizer market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to rise in awareness among population regarding appropriate use of nebulizer. However, the equipment segment is projected to attain a significant CAGR of 8.2% from 2023 to 2032.

The COPD segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period.

Based on application, the COPD segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than half of the global nebulizer market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to increase in adoption of nebulization in treatment of COPD. However, the asthma segment is projected to attain a significant CAGR of 8.3% from 2023 to 2032.

The tabletop segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period.

Based on portability, the tabletop segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than three-fifths of the global nebulizer market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to high presence of market players who manufacture tabletop nebulizers. However, the portable segment is projected to attain a significant CAGR of 8.0% from 2023 to 2032.

For Procurement Information- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/403

The hospitals segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period.

Based on end user, the hospitals segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global nebulizer market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to rise in prevalence of respiratory diseases and increasing number of patients taking admission in hospitals for treatment. However, the homecare setting segment is projected to attain a significant CAGR of 8.7% from 2023 to 2032.

North America to maintain its dominance by 2032.

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than one-third of the global nebulizer market revenue. This is attributed to high presence of nebulizer manufacturers in North America and rising number of initiatives taken by government for advancement in healthcare sector. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 8.3% from 2023 to 2032 and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period, owing to increase in awareness among the population regarding importance of nebulization.

Leading Market Players:

Omron Healthcare Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Pari Respiratory Equipment Inc.

Devilbiss Healthcare LLC

Gf Health Products Inc.

Trudell Medical International Inc.

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc.

Teleflex Incorporated

Rossmax International Ltd

Vyaire Medical Inc.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global nebulizer market. These players have adopted different strategies such as agreement, partnership, acquisition, and business expansion to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Comprehensive Healthcare Industry Research Studies:

Surgical Drains Market by Product (Open surgical drainage system, Closed surgical drainage system), by Application (General Surgery, Cardiac & Thoracic Surgery, Orthopedic Surgery, Obstetric/Gynecological Surgery, Other Surgeries), by Type (Active Drains, Passive Drains), by End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) & clinics): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2032.

Digestive Enzymes Market by Origin (Animal, Microbial, Plant), by Enzyme Type (Carbohydrase, Protease, Lipase, Other Enzyme Types), by Applications (Prescription Medicine, Sports Nutrition, Infant Nutrition): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2032.

Cancer Stem Cells Market by Cancer Forms (Breast, Blood, Lung, Brain, Colorectal, Pancreatic, Bladder, Liver, Others), by Application (Targeted Cancerous Stem Cells, Stem Cell-based cancer Therapy): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2032.

Animal Model Market by Animal Type (Rat, Mice, Guinea Pigs, Rabbits, and Others), Application (Drug Discovery & Development, Basic Research, and Others), and End User (Pharma & Biotech Companies, Academic Research Institutes, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2032.

Leukapheresis Market by Product (Devices, Disposables), by Method (Centrifugation, Membrane Separation, Selective Adsorption), by Application (Therapeutic Applications, Research Applications), by End User (Blood Centers, Hospitals, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2032.

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact

David Correa

1209 Orange Street,

Corporation Trust Center,

Wilmington, New Castle,

Delaware 19801 USA.

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

Int'l: +1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg