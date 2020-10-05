Nebulizer Market to Hit $1,698.1 Million Revenue by 2030: P&S Intelligence

NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Air pollution kills over 7 million people around the world each year, says the World Health Organization (WHO). To make matters worse, the level of contamination in the air is rising sharply, especially in emerging economies such as China and India. This factor would be instrumental in driving the global nebulizer market from $765.1 million in 2019 to $1,698.1 million in 2030 at a steady 7.4% CAGR between 2020 and 2030, according to P&S Intelligence.

For instance, the air quality index (AQI) in Delhi in 2019 oscillated between 300 and 1,000, which is considered extremely dangerous. Households, manufacturing units, thermal power plants, and the transport sector are the key sources of air pollution, which are leading to an increase in the deaths attributed to asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and other respiratory issues. This is driving the nebulizer market, as such appliances are used to aerosolize the medication and deliver it directly to the lungs.

In today's times, nebulizer sales are rising rapidly on account of the COVID-19 epidemic. The vast shortage of these devices in medical settings is helping the growth of the nebulizer market, as COVID-19 is a lung infection, which is rampaging around the world. Manufacturers of this device have raised their production in order to cater to the widespread demand for them coming from private, as well as government healthcare organizations.

In the years to come, the mesh category will witness the fastest advance in the nebulizer market, based on product type. Numerous technological advancements are being carried out in mesh nebulizers, and a large number of these devices are also undergoing clinical trials.

The increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases and technological advancements in these products have made North America the most productive nebulizer market currently. The U.S. accounts for the highest COVID-19 case count, which is why the demand for nebulizers is rather high in the nation. Earlier, Koninklijke Philips N.V. had launched the InnoSpire Go in October 2018. This small, lightweight, and user-friendly nebulizer, which is handheld, thus portable, is designed to deliver drugs to the lungs faster.

During the next decade, the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is projected to advance the most rapidly in the nebulizer market. The demand for generic drugs that can be nebulized, number of tobacco users, healthcare spending, and air pollution levels are increasing in the region, which are together leading to a rising number of respiratory disease patients. Moreover, presently, India is witnessing the fastest increase in the number of COVID-19 patients, with an average of over 80,000 positive cases a day.

Players in the nebulizer market are either acquiring or partnering with each other in order to keep growing in the industry, as such moves let them:

Improve their product manufacturing and marketing capabilities

Expand their workforce, research, intellectual property, patents, and published works

Gain access to product distribution channels

Improve their equipment consultation, training, installation, backup, and maintenance services

Offer new medical devices for homecare settings

The major companies operating in the global nebulizer market include Beurer GmbH, Koninklijke Philips N.V., PARI GmbH, GF Health Products Inc., Aerogen Ltd., Allied Healthcare Products Inc., OMRON Corporation, Briggs Healthcare, Vectura Group plc, Rossmax Swiss GmbH, Agilent Technologies Inc., General Electric Company, Medline Industries Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, and Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare.

