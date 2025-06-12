Nebul Puts the Netherlands on the Map as a European Sovereign Cloud Player - NVIDIA Executive Mentions Dutch AI Provider at GTC Paris

LEIDEN, Netherlands, June 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- During NVIDIA's respected GTC conference in Paris, CEO Jensen Huang made a notable reference to the Dutch company Nebul as an innovative force in the rise of European AI cloud providers. This marks high-level recognition for Nebul as a serious alternative to U.S. hyperscalers and a major enabler of AI. From its base in Leiden, the company is building a European NeoCloud – by Europe, for Europe.

Sovereign Cloud and AI Infrastructure, Built in the Netherlands

At a time when digital and data sovereignty are becoming central themes, Nebul is making significant strides as a concrete alternative for companies and governments that no longer want (or are allowed) to depend on American or Asian cloud providers. Nebul is not an American company but a European player with its own European infrastructure, clear governance, and full control over data and AI processes.

CEO Arnold Juffer:

"European organizations want to know where their data is stored, who has access to it, and under which laws it is processed. Nebul provides that certainty and the latest AI infrastructure, developed in partnership with companies like NVIDIA. We're not just building a cloud alternative – we're enabling Europe to develop, host, and use AI independently, on its own soil."

Backed by NVIDIA – Access to the Largest AI SuperCluster in the Benelux

As an Elite partner of NVIDIA, Nebul offers access to the largest NVIDIA SuperCluster in the Benelux, with hundreds to thousands of GPUs. This powerful infrastructure enables AI developers, software companies, and integrators to quickly and securely run private AI models – fully compliant with European regulations such as the AI Act and NIS2.

To give organizations in Europe the ability to start working today with a full-fledged and sovereign AI alternative, Nebul is introducing a series of its own Private AI solutions. The Leiden-based company is launching a Private Inference APIas a direct European alternative to the OpenAI API, enabling secure development with large language models (LLMs). Nebul also offers a private, European version of generative AI services like ChatGPT and Microsoft Copilot, under the name Private GPT – fully isolated, transparent, and compliant with European laws and regulations.

Nebul is also building a network of managed service providers (MSPs) across Europe and supporting software companies and AI integrators in hosting, deploying, and scaling private AI models on European infrastructure.

From AI Enablement to Sovereign Growth – Europe as the Guiding Principle

Nebul is emerging not just as a NeoCloud provider, but as an AI enabler for Europe's future. Interest from both public and private sector organizations highlights the growing demand for control, transparency, and technological autonomy.

"Our mission is clear: a European NeoCloud and AI platform that is sovereign, accelerates innovation, and meets the highest standards. We're proud to be mentioned by NVIDIA – but this is just the beginning. The foundations are being laid, and Europe is ready to take a leading role in the next generation of cloud and AI innovation," Juffer concluded.

We are available to provide supplementary information, facilitate interview arrangements, and distribute high-resolution photographic and visual materials pertaining to this announcement. Source link: Nebul at the NVIDIA GTC 2025

Inquiries are welcome from members of the press, prospective collaborators, and any interested parties. Contact details: hello@nebul.com, +31 (0)88 2040 300