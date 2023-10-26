NEBO: Illuminating the future with pioneering POWER products

NEBO has built a solid reputation as a leading manufacturer of innovative, high-quality lighting solutions. With over 10 million products sold yearly across more than 70 countries, they are now the world's fastest growing personal lighting brand. Renowned for their flashlights, headlamps, lanterns, and work lights, all designed to provide superior illumination in various settings. However, NEBO has also set its sights on a new horizon: POWER products.

This forward-thinking approach to combining lighting and charging is a testament to NEBO's dedication to meeting the multifaceted needs of their customers. For a number of years now, many of NEBO's existing lighting range also operate as power banks too.

The decision to diversify more deeply into power products is a strategic move that aligns with the evolving needs of the modern consumer. In this increasingly interconnected world, where smartphones, tablets, and other electronic devices have become essential, the demand for reliable power sources is higher than ever. NEBO's cutting-edge, reliable and rugged line of power products featuring Jump Starters, Power Stations and portable Power Banks are essentially designed to empower everyone to live a life without limits.

NEBO recognised this growing need and decided to leverage its expertise in engineering and design to create a line of power products that meet the same high standards as its lighting solutions.

Their hero product - the NEBO ULTIMATE is a Multi Voltage Power Pack that is unique to the market. Like its name suggests, this is the ultimate solution for power on the move. Packed with innovation and versatility, this powerhouse device combines an AC mains outlet, jump starter, power bank, floodlight and air compressor! It's also fully compliant for carry-on air travel, as are all their POWER products. This product is an essential piece of kit and, with so many uses, it is expected to fly off the shelves this Christmas.

Available in various capacities, NEBO's sleekly designed Power Banks and Power Stations are capable of charging a wide range of devices, from smartphones and tablets to laptops and even power-hungry accessories like drones. Incorporating advanced features such as fast charging, multiple USB ports, and built-in safety mechanisms to protect devices from overcharging and short circuits.

NEBO's reputation for producing trailblazing and practical products has naturally extended to their power products, assuring consumers that they can depend on these devices in various situations, whether it's during outdoor adventures, travel, or everyday use.

Whilst NEBO's relentless design team continue to push the boundaries of possibility, consumers can look forward to a future where their lighting and power needs are seamlessly integrated into high-quality, multifunctional products.

www.nebotools.co.uk

Follow @nebolightsuk

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2258607/NEBO.jpg

SOURCE NEBO